UP: In Absence Of Ambulance, Man Forced To Carry Son's Body On Shoulders For 2 Km In Rain

In yet another case of medical apathy, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj carried his 15-year-old son's body on his shoulders for over two kilometres in the rain after an ambulance was not provided from the hospital where he died.

A video of Bajrangi Yadav carrying his son's body on his shoulders in the MG road area went viral on social media earlier in the week.



Yadav said that his son Shubham got an electric shock, after which he was taken to a government hospital, where he succumbed during treatment on Sunday, July 31.



He said that when he contacted the hospital staff for an ambulance, they asked for money, which he could not provide, The Print reported.



Yadav then left for home with his son's body on his shoulders and walked from the hospital to the 'new bridge' some two kilometres away. Some army personnel there arranged an ambulance in which he brought his son's body to his village.

On Wednesday (August 3), Prayagraj Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant said that the authorities would conduct a high-level inquiry in the matter and punish those found guilty.

Similar Recent Incidents

Government hospitals denying ambulances to unprivileged families for transporting bodies and forcing them to carry them on their shoulders has become a routine in many parts of India, especially villages.



Last month, a video of an eight-year-old boy sitting with his brother's body on his lap near a drain in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district went viral.



The boy sat against a wall in the same position for two hours, waiting for his father to return with an ambulance to transport the body to his village, The Times of India reported.



In another incident in June, a man was forced to carry his four-year-old niece's dead body in the absence of an ambulance facility in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.



The deceased, Radha, was admitted to a community health care centre in Bakswaha as she suffered from a high fever. When her condition deteriorated, she was referred to the district hospital, India Today reported.



While the patient was taken to the district hospital, she died during treatment. Since there was no ambulance available, the family somehow managed to get the body to Bakswaha. However, from there, no vehicle was available to take the dead body to their village.

