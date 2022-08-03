Jharkhand Education Department Orders To Remove 'Urdu' Word, Asks Schools Not To Observe Weekly Off On Friday

Jharkhand Primary Education Department issued an official notification on Monday, August 1, to remove the word 'Urdu' from schools which are not designated as Urdu Schools by the government. The department's order also directed such institutions to keep the weekly off on Sunday rather than Friday.

The official note said that the department had received information that some schools added the word 'Urdu' and designated weekly holidays on Fridays instead of Sundays. In addition, the schedule of mid-day meals and pre-prayer methods were also changed accordingly.



Following this, the Directorate of Primary Education stated that the 'Urdu' word should be immediately removed from the schools that aren't already designated as Urdu schools, News18 reported.

Observe Weekly Holidays On Sundays

"Except for designated Urdu Schools, others should observe weekly holidays on Sundays, and the mid-day meal should be served on Sundays. Academic activities should not be conducted on Sundays in non-designated Urdu schools. It should also be ensured that prayer is held in non-notified Urdu schools under the previous method," stated the order.



The order further noted that any obstruction of the department's work by a local person, school administration, or any other party would be termed as interfering with social harmony and would be grounds for appropriate legal action.



Previously, the Jharkhand Education Department had launched an investigation into a school in the Lohardaga district following a name change controversy.



Jharkhand BJP MP Sudarshan Bhagat ordered the investigation. Moreover, similar incidents occurred in many Jharkhand schools, where names, weekly offs, and other routine activities were changed to "facilitate the requirements of Muslim students".

Similar Incidents In Past

Last month, it was reported that 33 government schools in Jharkhand's Dumka district have Friday as their weekly off instead of Sunday. Most of these institutions sport name boards suffixing "Urdu school" along with the names of the schools, NDTV reported.



Later, the Jharkhand government said it had dissolved its management committees and ordered Sunday as a holiday.



Similarly, in June this year, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) removed portions about the 2002 Gujarat riots, Cold War, Emergency, Mughal courts and Naxalite movement from its class 12 textbooks as part of its "syllabus rationalisation" exercise, The Hindu reported.



The NCERT has cited "overlapping" and "irrelevant" as reasons for dropping those portions from the syllabus.

