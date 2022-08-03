Tamil Nadu: 24-Yr-Old Patient Receives Hands Of Brain-Dead Donor After Losing Them From Electrocution

A 24-year-old youth from Tamil Nadu successfully underwent a bilateral hand transplant surgery involving a marathon procedure after a female donor was identified from Gujarat.

As per a press release from Gleneagles Global Health City, the patient hailing from the neighbouring Kancheepuram district had lost both hands after suffering burns from electrocution in 2018, and his mother was taking care of him.



Having registered at the State government-backed Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) for a hand transplant, the doctors got information about a prospective hand donor from Ahmedabad on May 28.



After collecting the necessary clearance from the concerned agencies, the hands were transported from Ahmedabad to Chennai, The New Indian Express reported.



The patient was wheeled in for a 14-hour procedure, and expert specialists successfully performed the transplant.



A squad of doctors led by Institute of Plastic director and senior consultant S Selva SeethaRaman, eight plastic surgeons, four orthopaedics, four anaesthetists, a vascular surgeon, a neurologist and 30 paramedical personnel were involved in the procedure.

Patient Recovering Well

The release said that the patient is doing well and is on the path to recovery with intensive physiotherapy.



Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is on a brief tour to Chennai, extended his greetings to the doctors who performed the surgery.



"It gives me a sense of pride that India is blessed with such remarkable and dedicated doctors across states. The process has been strenuous and the doctors have taken a meticulous approach in achieving this as a team," Naidu said.



He added that the surgery is a great example of motivating individuals to step forward and donate organs, especially the hands of brain-dead people and provide a good quality of life to the disabled.



"Handling a case of hand transplants needs the highest precision and medical expertise. With this case, we are delighted to have recorded this rare achievement," Selva SeethaRaman said.

"Tamil Nadu has been a frontrunner for organ transplants in the country. I want to thank the government departments for their coordination and support in achieving this feat," he added.

