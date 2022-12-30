All section
Man Assists Househelps Daughter Find A Primary Teacher Job But Leaves Internet Divided, Know Why

Image Credit- LinkedIn/ Shlok Gupta, Pixabay (Representational)

Man Assists Househelp's Daughter Find A Primary Teacher Job But Leaves Internet Divided, Know Why

India,  30 Dec 2022 12:17 PM GMT

A post on LinkedIn has become viral where a man has shared a story about his house to help find a job. He shared with it a picture of her handwritten resume, with details of her educational background and interests.

Kindness is one of the many traits the world needs to use more, as it is said to be the language the deaf can hear and the blind can see. People usually appreciate knowing about acts of kindness that make their hearts feel positive. On the same lines, a user has posted about his house help's daughter giving him her resume and eventually finding a job for her.

A Handwritten Resume

It all started when Shlok Gupta, who's in the marketing business, shared a picture of a unique resume. He wrote on LinkedIn, "My househelp's daughter walked to me and gave me the back cover of a notebook. I was confused; why was she handling me this?"

The girl asked him to turn the page over, where Shlok found a handwritten resume. In it, she mentioned that she had done English typing for two years and learned the software- Tally and Photoshop. She wrote that her hobbies included singing, dancing, and speaking English.

Kamika told him she didn't want to wash dishes and aspired to be a teacher to earn money. Shlok wrote, "She didn't like that her mother had to get up at 5 am in winter and wash dishes at six houses in chilly #Lucknow mornings."

Her zeal for education and her devotion to educating moved Shlok. He then typed her resume and shared it across platforms. He wrote, "Glad to tell you..she has landed a primary teacher job at a local school."

Internet Divided

People appreciated the kindness on the part of Shlok; however, a few readers wondered if the story was truly genuine. "This is so sweet! A young girl with big dreams! A young girl who doesn't want the limitations she was born into set her back. May the Universe make her heart desires come true," said one user.

"This is beautiful. Everyone deserves a chance to be more than what they already are," said another. "Everyone Deserve better for efforts they make to achieve it," read one of the comments. Further, another set of the audience questioned why she didn't type out the resume when she mentioned having done English typing for two years.

Also Read: Truth Triumphs! Little Girl Points Error Made By Teacher In Grading, Netizens Appreciate Her Values

