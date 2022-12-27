All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Truth Triumphs! Little Girl Points Error Made By Teacher In Grading, Netizens Appreciate Her Values

Image Credit- LinkedIn/ Ritesh Saxena, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Truth Triumphs! Little Girl Points Error Made By Teacher In Grading, Netizens Appreciate Her Values

Deepthi Rao

Writer: Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

India,  27 Dec 2022 7:47 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

A young girl waited to show her father the results of her examinations, where she scored 24.4 out of 25 in Maths and 25 out of 25 in Science. When asked which makes her happier, she says Maths! Here's why!

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian education system works in a way where scores define students. A child's character is often judged by their performance in examinations, overlooking the qualities they possess. People's belief in honesty and integrity was restored with this LinkedIn post by a father who shares an incident where his daughter displayed confidence and sincere behaviour at a young age.

The Trait Of Truthfulness

Ritesh Saxena, a business leader, came home from work to find his younger daughter waiting to show him her exam assessment results. She ran to her father and showed him her sheets. "She looked very happy and proudly told me, "Papa, I got 24.5 out of 25 in Maths and 25 out of 25 in Science."

Upon seeing her happiness, Mr Saxena asked his daughter which of the two marks made her happier, to which she replied, "I got full marks in Maths also, but when I got the sheets, I noticed a small mistake which my Mam didn't notice. Then I went to tell her, and she cut 0.5 marks and gave me 24.5 with a star, and asked the entire class to clap for me!"

The father then asked her what she would do if this were to happen again, and she replied, I will revise the answers before submitting my sheet, and if there are any extra marks given overlooking my error, I will again go back to Mam and get it corrected."

The happy father proudly embraced his daughter and gave her a high five! "It feels so nice and happy to see when the good values run down in your next generation," he wrote.

Netizens Appreciate Her Values

LinkedIn users congratulated the daughter for her marks and great ethics! They also applauded the child's parents for the right upbringing and the teacher for recognising the child's honesty.

A user commented, "Sir, what your daughter did is something that should taught in schools along with text books. When we saw Sachin walking down without the umpire giving him out or a street vendor returning the extra 10 bucks which have been given to them. These are all things which are too great and shows character - this is what we need to build in society as we have long just tried to run the rat race. Your daughter is all of hard working, observant and honest, and I do hope she does good things in her life."

Another user said, "In a world where our quality and knowledge is primarily judged on the basis of how many marks we scored or whether we are rank holders or how much we are earning in our jobs... People like you and especially your daughter show us that character, integrity and honesty are the real parameters of success on which we should actually be judged... congratulations to you and your family and hats off to you for imbibing such good qualities in your daughter at such a young age."

This young kid taught us all a valuable lesson about simple honesty. She recognised and learnt from her mistake and was appreciated for the integrity she showed.

Also Read: Odisha Government Health Scheme Among Best In India, Helps Over 6 Lakh Poor People Get Free Treatment

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Deepthi Rao
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Honesty 
LinkedIn 
Post 
Viral 
Teacher 
Exam 
Integrity 

Must Reads

Empathetic Gesture: Woman Gets Touched With Act Of Service By Flight Personnel, Netizens Laud
Digital Empowerment! This Non- Profit Organisation Envisions Improving Education Quality Of Govt & Rural Schools
Assam: New Study Reveals Alarming Declines In Guwahati's Forest Cover, Raises Climate-Related Concerns
Earning New Modes Of Livelihood: Around 300 Women Earn Through Kitchen Garden Plantation
Similar Posts
Empathetic Gesture: Woman Gets Touched With Act Of Service By Flight Personnel, Netizens Laud
Trending

Empathetic Gesture: Woman Gets Touched With Act Of Service By Flight Personnel, Netizens Laud

The Logical Indian Crew
ISROs 2nd Launchpad Brings TNs Kulasekarapattinam On Global Scientific Map, Know All About It
Trending

ISRO's 2nd Launchpad Brings TN's Kulasekarapattinam On Global Scientific Map, Know All About It

The Logical Indian Crew
World Economy Headed Towards Recession In 2023, Reveals Report; Know What It Means For India
Trending

World Economy Headed Towards Recession In 2023, Reveals Report; Know What It Means For India

The Logical Indian Crew
Employees Ready To Accept Pay Cut In Exchange For Flexibility Of Working Remotely: Report
Trending

Employees Ready To Accept Pay Cut In Exchange For Flexibility Of Working Remotely: Report

The Logical Indian Crew
Woman Shares Travel Story With Lady Driver Who Helped Her Find Lost Bag, Netizens Appreciate
Trending

Woman Shares Travel Story With Lady Driver Who Helped Her Find Lost Bag, Netizens Appreciate

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X