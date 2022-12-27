Truth Triumphs! Little Girl Points Error Made By Teacher In Grading, Netizens Appreciate Her Values

The Indian education system works in a way where scores define students. A child's character is often judged by their performance in examinations, overlooking the qualities they possess. People's belief in honesty and integrity was restored with this LinkedIn post by a father who shares an incident where his daughter displayed confidence and sincere behaviour at a young age.

The Trait Of Truthfulness

Ritesh Saxena, a business leader, came home from work to find his younger daughter waiting to show him her exam assessment results. She ran to her father and showed him her sheets. "She looked very happy and proudly told me, "Papa, I got 24.5 out of 25 in Maths and 25 out of 25 in Science."

Upon seeing her happiness, Mr Saxena asked his daughter which of the two marks made her happier, to which she replied, "I got full marks in Maths also, but when I got the sheets, I noticed a small mistake which my Mam didn't notice. Then I went to tell her, and she cut 0.5 marks and gave me 24.5 with a star, and asked the entire class to clap for me!"

The father then asked her what she would do if this were to happen again, and she replied, I will revise the answers before submitting my sheet, and if there are any extra marks given overlooking my error, I will again go back to Mam and get it corrected."

The happy father proudly embraced his daughter and gave her a high five! "It feels so nice and happy to see when the good values run down in your next generation," he wrote.

Netizens Appreciate Her Values

LinkedIn users congratulated the daughter for her marks and great ethics! They also applauded the child's parents for the right upbringing and the teacher for recognising the child's honesty.

A user commented, "Sir, what your daughter did is something that should taught in schools along with text books. When we saw Sachin walking down without the umpire giving him out or a street vendor returning the extra 10 bucks which have been given to them. These are all things which are too great and shows character - this is what we need to build in society as we have long just tried to run the rat race. Your daughter is all of hard working, observant and honest, and I do hope she does good things in her life."

Another user said, "In a world where our quality and knowledge is primarily judged on the basis of how many marks we scored or whether we are rank holders or how much we are earning in our jobs... People like you and especially your daughter show us that character, integrity and honesty are the real parameters of success on which we should actually be judged... congratulations to you and your family and hats off to you for imbibing such good qualities in your daughter at such a young age."

This young kid taught us all a valuable lesson about simple honesty. She recognised and learnt from her mistake and was appreciated for the integrity she showed.

