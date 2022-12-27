Odisha Government Health Scheme Among Best In India, Helps Over 6 Lakh Poor People Get Free Treatment

The Odisha government has always maintained its decade-long legacy of serving people in several ways. Under their Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), which is known as one of the best health schemes implemented by a state, the Odisha government has paid ₹1,389 crores to the empanelled hospitals for free treatment of poor patients.

In a recent review meeting chaired by health and family welfare secretary Shalini Pandit, the state government officials highlighted that over six lakh people from low-income families have benefited from free and cashless treatment in several state-run and private hospitals under the state government's BSKY scheme.

Moreover, as many as 6.31 lakh people were given high-quality treatment in private speciality hospitals from January 1 to December 25 this year. The state government report adds that beneficiaries came from all 30 districts.

All the patients who received medical benefits under the BSKY scheme were guided and supported by Swasthya Mitras. It's a team of professionals made by the government to guide BSKY beneficiaries at private and state-run hospitals across the state, reported Business Standard.

Odisha Model Of Healthcare

The Odisha government, led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has worked on the guiding principles of 'every life is precious.' Health schemes like BSKY were launched in the state with the vision to assure quality healthcare facilities to all citizens, especially people from poor economic status.

The state government aims to provide free medical treatment to nearly 97 lakh economically vulnerable families in Odisha. The BSKY scheme provides annual health coverage of ₹5 lakh per family and gives an additional ₹5 lakh to the women member when the initial limit is exhausted.

The Odisha government, through its health scheme, comes among the list of best states providing high compensation to low-income families. It also promotes its scheme through an awareness campaign to make more members and BSKY card holders.

Other States Doing Well In Healthcare

When it comes to providing free health treatment, the state of Rajasthan also comes under the spotlight. Under the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, the state government gives a free treatment of up to ₹5 lakhs, covering entire expenses for kidney, heart, liver, and cochlear implant treatment.

Under the Chiranjeevi Yojana, launched by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in 2021, beneficiaries can avail of as many as 1,576 medical treatments by paying ₹850 per family annually. The vision behind this initiative was to ensure affordable healthcare services for economically backward people in the state.

Other than Rajasthan, states like Maharashtra have also done exceptionally well in the healthcare sector. Under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPPJAY) flagship scheme, the Maharashtra government provides cashless medical care facilities to low-incempanelledome families. The beneficiary can avail of up to ₹1.5 lakhs per policy year for the entire family, which might get extended to ₹2.5 lakhs depending on the type of illness.

Such initiatives by state governments in India promote quality healthcare services for economically vulnerable families, lowering the healthcare cost and burden on the family members. States like Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, and Telangana (Aarogyasri) are leading the path to become model states in healthcare. Other states can also learn the initiatives and contribute to the progressive future of the country.

