60-Year-Old Daily Wager Sets Internet Ablaze As He Turns Into Model

Social media appears to be giving justice to society's marginalised groups. With a cell phone and internet connectivity, anyone in any part of the world may showcase their ability and gain recognition. One such storey from Kerala has resurfaced in front of our eyes. Mammikka, a 60-year-old daily wage labourer from Kerala's Kozhikode region, rose to an internet celebrity after working as a model for a wedding suit manufacturer. His makeover and the ease with which he appeared in front of the camera has wowed the internet.

Photographer Shareek Vayalil had previously shared a photo of Mammikka on social media. After receiving a positive response, he decided to have a full-fledged photo shoot of him and also give Mammikka a sleek makeover.

Vayalil published the new video on his Instagram account, and it has received a lot of positive feedback. It depicts the elderly man's makeover as well as the shooting procedure. While he is first shown walking in the street in his usual method, then later parades about the same area wearing a nice blazer and sunglasses. Mammikka, immaculately groomed, is also seen working on a laptop and creating postures for the camera. The 60-year-old man, dressed in a lungi and shirt, is a common sight in Koduvally, Kozhikode. The locals are completely taken aback by his transformation.

How The Video Story Unfolded

Describing the event to the online news website The Indian Express, Vayalil, the man behind the viral shoot, said, "People from all over the world, including foreign countries, contacted me after seeing the video and complimented me. Mammikka's large circle of friends gave us excellent comments. The video went viral far beyond my wildest dreams".

Vayalil operates a wedding suit business, Your Choice, and manages and operates Shk digital and a photography and videography studio in Koduvally. "We frequently use our friends or native folks as models for our billboard commercials. We went with Mammika this time.

"Majnas, a local salon owner, handled his makeover. The video was shot in Hylite Business Park," he said. "While Mammikka is adored on the internet, he is currently busy with his regular employment and routine. Vayalil went on to say, "He's going to work today."

