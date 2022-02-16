Engineering Marvel! India's First-Ever Cable-Stayed Rail Bridge In Making

All section
Engineering Marvel! Indias First-Ever Cable-Stayed Rail Bridge In Making

Image Credits: Twitter/ Ministry of Railways

Jammu and Kashmir,  16 Feb 2022 6:24 AM GMT

Once the bridge is ready, it will stand at the height of 331 metres above the river bed – higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The total length of the bridge is 473.25 metres and is supported by 96 cables.

The Indian Railways on Tuesday, February 15, shared fresh images of the country's first cable-stayed railway bridge on the Anji river in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

The construction work of Anji Khad bridge is underway and will connect Katra and Reasi areas through a rail link. Termed as an engineering marvel, the bridge is a landmark in connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country in the next two years.

"An Engineering Marvel in the making! Catch sight of India's first-ever cable-stayed rail bridge. Situated over Anji river, Anji Khad Bridge will connect Katra & Reasi Section, a part of Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla railway link, J&K," the Railway Ministry posted on Twitter and Koo app with some spectacular images.

Higher Than Eiffel Tower

The pictures show the suspension pillar beside a giant steel frame. Once the bridge is ready, it will stand at the height of 331 metres above the river bed – higher than the Eiffel Tower in Paris. The total length of the bridge is 473.25 metres and is supported by 96 cables, NDTV reported.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link is considered one of the most challenging projects undertaken in the Indian subcontinent. The bridge has been designed to withstand strong winds and storms. Given the complex geology of the high-altitude area, constructing the bridge is very tough. The Indian Railways has divided the 272-km rail link into three subsections.

In October 2016, the Railways decided to use cables to support the bridge as it would not be possible to build an arch similar to the iconic bridge being constructed over the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir. Due to this reason, the Anji bridge has a single pylon. As per the officials, the pylon had to be built on a vertical slope by using micropiles of 40 metres in depth.

The Railways uses the Pump Concreting System to increase efficiency and give greater safety to workers.

