Actor, Activist Deep Sidhu, Accused In Republic Day Violence Dies In Car Crash

Punjab actor and acitivist Deep Sidhu, who was accused of tainting the tractor rally on Republic Day, 2021, passed away in a road accident on Tuesday, February 15. The accident occurred on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway near Sonepat in Haryana.

Crash With Truck On Expressway

He was travelling in an SUV from Delhi to Bhatinda. The vehicle rammed into the rear of a trailer truck at around 9:30 pm. The crash was reported near the Peepli toll booth on the expressway in the Kharkhoda area.

According to The Indian Express report, the vehicle hit the back of a stationary truck that had broken down on the roadside. The driver's side was completely smashed.

Sidhu was rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him brought dead. His body was taken to the civil hospital in Kharkhoda. His friend accompanying him sustained bruises and was taken to a nearby hospital for a check-up. He is reported to be stable.

The accident and the smashed vehicle's visuals were widely circulated on social media.

Actor Surrounded With Controversy

The actor from Muktsar district gained prominence after working with actor turned politician Sunny Deol in a 2018 film, 'Jora Das Numbria'.

The 37-year-old had come under the radar for allegedly instigating the protesters to enter the historic Red Fort during Republic Day's farmers' tractor rally. Many farmer unions had blamed him and gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana for vandalising around the Fort and was accused of being a key conspirator behind the violence.

Some alleged him of being a 'Bharatiya Janta Party worker and not a Sikh.'

The actor was also named in a case filed by the Delhi Police and was arrested in February last year. Sidhu received bail in April but was apprehended again. The same month, he was released on the condition of appearing for questioning whenever called.

Condolences Pour In

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, #DeepSidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans. — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) February 15, 2022

State Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and the Aam Aadmi Party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann also tweeted condolences.

Sad to hear the tragic news of Punjabi actor, Deep Sidhu's demise. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Manpreet Singh Badal (@MSBADAL) February 15, 2022





ਦੀਪ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਬਹੁਤ ਜ਼ਿਆਦਾ ਅਫ਼ਸੋਸਨਾਕ ਹੈ…ਪ੍ਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਚਰਨਾਂ ਚ ਨਿਵਾਸ ਬਖਸ਼ੇ…RIP — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) February 15, 2022

Also Read: Biggest Bank Loan Scam In CBI History! ABG Shipyard Frauds Rs 22,842 Cr With 28 Banks In 5 Yrs