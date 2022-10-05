Making Punjab Drug-Free! 5,824 Smugglers Held, 350 Kg Heroin Recovered In Last 3 Months

The Punjab Police on Tuesday (October 4) stated that it has arrested 5,824 narcotics smugglers, which includes 916 "big fish", and recovered about 350 kilograms of heroin in the last three months as part of its drive to root out the drug scourge in the state.

According to the officials, the police have also recovered Rs 4.15 crores of drug money from the possession of smugglers apprehended in these months. They said the pull-ins were done since July 5, during which the police filed a total of 4,444 First Information Reports (FIR), reported NDTV.

Over 5,000 Drug Smugglers Arrested

Sukhchain Singh Gill, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), said the Punjab Police had arrested 5,824 drug smugglers, including 916 "big fish". He said the police teams recovered 203 kg of heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations at different places.

The IGP said that the police teams recovered 147.5 kg of heroin from the Seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, resulting in a total effective recovery of the drug of 350.5 kg in three months.

He added the police also recovered 251 kg of opium, 261 quintals of poppy husk, 178 kg of cannabis, and 21.76 lakh tablets, capsules, injections, and vials of pharma opioids from across the state.

Making Punjab A Drug-Free State

According to an official statement, extensive anti-drug drives have been launched by the Punjab Police to combat narcotics menace of drugs to make Punjab a drug-free state.

The Director General of Police (DGP) also has strictly ordered all the police commissioners and district police chiefs to recognise hotspots where drugs are prevalent.

The statement added that he also directed the police chiefs to effectively forfeit the property of all the arrested drug smugglers so that their ill-gotten money could be recovered.

Also Read: Over 200 Fall Ill In Gurugram Housing Society, Water-Borne Bacterial Infection Suspected