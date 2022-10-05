All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Making Punjab Drug-Free! 5,824 Smugglers Held, 350 Kg Heroin Recovered In Last 3 Months

Image Credit- Hindustan Times, Pexels (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Making Punjab Drug-Free! 5,824 Smugglers Held, 350 Kg Heroin Recovered In Last 3 Months

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Punjab,  5 Oct 2022 6:22 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Punjab Police also recovered 251 kg of opium, 261 quintals of poppy husk, 178 kg of cannabis, and 21.76 lakh tablets, capsules, injections, and vials of pharma opioids from across the state.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Punjab Police on Tuesday (October 4) stated that it has arrested 5,824 narcotics smugglers, which includes 916 "big fish", and recovered about 350 kilograms of heroin in the last three months as part of its drive to root out the drug scourge in the state.

According to the officials, the police have also recovered Rs 4.15 crores of drug money from the possession of smugglers apprehended in these months. They said the pull-ins were done since July 5, during which the police filed a total of 4,444 First Information Reports (FIR), reported NDTV.

Over 5,000 Drug Smugglers Arrested

Sukhchain Singh Gill, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), said the Punjab Police had arrested 5,824 drug smugglers, including 916 "big fish". He said the police teams recovered 203 kg of heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations at different places.

The IGP said that the police teams recovered 147.5 kg of heroin from the Seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, resulting in a total effective recovery of the drug of 350.5 kg in three months.

He added the police also recovered 251 kg of opium, 261 quintals of poppy husk, 178 kg of cannabis, and 21.76 lakh tablets, capsules, injections, and vials of pharma opioids from across the state.

Making Punjab A Drug-Free State

According to an official statement, extensive anti-drug drives have been launched by the Punjab Police to combat narcotics menace of drugs to make Punjab a drug-free state.

The Director General of Police (DGP) also has strictly ordered all the police commissioners and district police chiefs to recognise hotspots where drugs are prevalent.

The statement added that he also directed the police chiefs to effectively forfeit the property of all the arrested drug smugglers so that their ill-gotten money could be recovered.

Also Read: Over 200 Fall Ill In Gurugram Housing Society, Water-Borne Bacterial Infection Suspected

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Narcotics Smugglers 
Drug Smuggler 
Drug Addict 
Punjab Police 

Must Reads

Did People Wave Pakistan's Flag During Bharat Jodo Yatra? Know The Viral Truth Here!
Video Of A Protest Over Death Of Masha Amini In Iran Viral As Hindu-Muslim Clash
Twitter Post Comparing India And USA's Delivery System Sparks Debate On Labour Conditions- Here's What Happened!
President Draupadi Murmu Launches 'herSTART' Initiative For Women Entrepreneurs In Gujarat
Similar Posts
Twitter Post Comparing India And USAs Delivery System Sparks Debate On Labour Conditions- Heres What Happened!
Trending

Twitter Post Comparing India And USA's Delivery System Sparks Debate On Labour Conditions- Here's...

The Logical Indian Crew
Chennai: Following HC Orders, 22-Year-Old Who Received Bail For Rash Riding, Distributes Pamphlets On Safe Driving
Trending

Chennai: Following HC Orders, 22-Year-Old Who Received Bail For Rash Riding, Distributes Pamphlets...

The Logical Indian Crew
Operation Chakra: CBI Searches 105 Locations Nationwide After FBI Inputs On Cyber Criminals
Trending

'Operation Chakra': CBI Searches 105 Locations Nationwide After FBI Inputs On Cyber Criminals

The Logical Indian Crew
Over 200 Fall Ill In Gurugram Housing Society, Water-Borne Bacterial Infection Suspected
Trending

Over 200 Fall Ill In Gurugram Housing Society, Water-Borne Bacterial Infection Suspected

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttarakhand: At Least 10 Bodies Spotted, 4 Retrieved After Avalanche Hits Draupadis Danda-2 Peak
Trending

Uttarakhand: At Least 10 Bodies Spotted, 4 Retrieved After Avalanche Hits Draupadi's Danda-2 Peak

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X