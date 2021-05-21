Trending

Maharashtra: Senior Citizen Administered Two Different Vaccines; 3 Teachers Booked

The lapse was discovered when the vaccine receiver developed a rash all over his body, along with pain and fever.

Anchal Rana (Remote Intern) 
Maharashtra   |   21 May 2021 5:23 AM GMT
Editor : Madhusree Goswami | Creatives : Anchal Rana
Image Credit: Pixabay

Three teachers who were posted at a vaccination center in Maharashtra's Jalna district were suspended for dereliction of duty after an investigation indicated that a 72-year-old man was given two separate COVID-19 vaccines, sparking a health scare.

The senior citizen, who is a resident of Khandvi village, received the first dose of Covaxin on March 22. But instead of being administered the second dose of the same vaccine, he received the Covishield jab on April 30 at the Shirti vaccination center in the district's Partur tehsil, said a Zilla Parishad official.

The incident came to light when the victim developed a rash all over his body, along with pain and fever.

According to the official, the victim's son confronted the district health officer after acquiring two certificates stating that his father had been prescribed the first dose of Covaxin and the second dose of Covishield.

"A probe revealed that the three teachers who were deputed at the vaccination centre were absent from duty assigned to them. Taking a serious view, the Zilla Parishad chief executive officer has issued orders suspending the trio," the official said reported The New Indian Express

The culpable teachers failed to perform their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic and did not adhere to their superiors' instructions, resulting in a vaccine mix-up that damaged the health department's reputation, according to the official, who cited the suspension order.

Last week, an Italian nurse accidentally administered six doses of the Pfizer vaccine to a 23-year-old woman.

