Caste discrimination
Maharashtra Woman Bags Guinness World Record For Solving Rotating Puzzle Cube

Image Credits: News18, Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra Woman Bags Guinness World Record For Solving Rotating Puzzle Cube

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Maharashtra,  26 March 2022 5:50 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Kashish Lakhani, along with her team, showcased their talent by simultaneously solving rotating puzzle cubes online, beating more than 250 participants from all over the world (USA, Dubai, UK, Qatar, Singapore and Australia).

Navi Mumbai-based Kashish Lakhani has won the prestigious Guinness World Records for solving the rotating puzzle cube. The record came her way after Lakhani, along with her team, showcased their talent by simultaneously solving rotating puzzle cubes online, beating more than 250 participants from all over the world (USA, Dubai, UK, Qatar, Singapore and Australia).

The process took place in a board room where nearly 50 people were present during the attempt. All the participants were divided into 15 rooms and each room had an allocated steward. Along with the technical team, there were two witnesses and two timekeepers. The whole event was completed in two hours and after due diligence and thorough authentication, Guinness World Records recognised the talent as the Most People solving rotating puzzle cubes simultaneously online. The officials presented the certificate of official recognition to Lakhani.

'Passion For Rubik Cubes Was Driving Force'

"I feel great bringing home a World Title. I achieve to inspire! I wanted my students to achieve something precious and priceless. Furthermore, bringing an idea to life requires a tremendous effort. My team is like a family to me and this record is a team effort. It will always be dear to me as it was my first attempt and will always remind me of the hard work I had put into this attempt," Lakhani said, according to News18.

It was an arduous task, but my passion for Rubik Cubes was the driving force. I wish to collaborate with speedcubers in future, organise championships, and come up with different kinds of record titles under Guinness World Records, she added.

Lakhani and her team have been competing in various brain stimulation activities like mental math, Rubik's cube, sudoku kenken Memory enhancement etc.

Also Read: Gitanjali Angmo Of Leh Bags NITI Aayog's Award For Her Contribution In Education, Entrepreneurship

