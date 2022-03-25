Gitanjali Angmo Of Leh Bags NITI Aayog's Award For Her Contribution In Education, Entrepreneurship

Gitanjali J Angmo of Leh from Himalayan Institute of Alternatives has received the NITI Aayog's Women Transforming India(WTI) award.

She is among the 75 other women to have been honoured by the NITI Aayog.



The Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) of the NITI Aayog organised the 5th edition of the Women Transforming India Awards (WTI). As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence, the WTI Awards have been conferred 75 women achievers for their contribution towards a 'Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat'.



The Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) is the first doer's university in the world that combines academics, research, and entrepreneurship through a " contextual curriculum." The pedagogy is conducted through real-life experience, and the approach is problem-solving, trans-disciplinary, combining indigenous wisdom with modern technology, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

Gitanjali Leads Academic Development

As the co-founder, Dean and CEO, Gitanjali leads academic development, including setting up new schools and centres of excellence, curriculum development, and design. She also facilitates fund-raising and scaling-up of the successful research pilots into consulting assignments and responsible and sustainable local enterprises.



Himalayan Institute of Alternatives empowers youth and communities with a contextualised educational experience.



Women have consistently played a key role in transforming the country into a 'Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat'. In recognition of the exceptional achievements of these women across various sectors, NITI Aayog has instituted the Women Transforming India Awards.



The Women Transforming India Awards has been presented since 2018 by NITI Aayog, under the aegis of Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), to highlight the commendable and ground-breaking endeavours of India's women change-makers and leaders, with a particular focus on entrepreneurship.

