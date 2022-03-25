All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Gitanjali Angmo Of Leh Bags NITI Aayogs Award For Her Contribution In Education, Entrepreneurship

Image Credits: PIB, Pixabay (Representational)

Gender
The Logical Indian Crew

Gitanjali Angmo Of Leh Bags NITI Aayog's Award For Her Contribution In Education, Entrepreneurship

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Ladakh,  25 March 2022 11:10 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Gitanjali leads academic development that includes setting up new schools and centres of excellence, curriculum development and design. She also facilitates fund-raising and scaling-up of the successful research pilots into consulting assignments and responsible and sustainable local enterprises.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Gitanjali J Angmo of Leh from Himalayan Institute of Alternatives has received the NITI Aayog's Women Transforming India(WTI) award.

She is among the 75 other women to have been honoured by the NITI Aayog.

The Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP) of the NITI Aayog organised the 5th edition of the Women Transforming India Awards (WTI). As part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence, the WTI Awards have been conferred 75 women achievers for their contribution towards a 'Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat'.

The Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL) is the first doer's university in the world that combines academics, research, and entrepreneurship through a " contextual curriculum." The pedagogy is conducted through real-life experience, and the approach is problem-solving, trans-disciplinary, combining indigenous wisdom with modern technology, NITI Aayog said in a statement.

Gitanjali Leads Academic Development

As the co-founder, Dean and CEO, Gitanjali leads academic development, including setting up new schools and centres of excellence, curriculum development, and design. She also facilitates fund-raising and scaling-up of the successful research pilots into consulting assignments and responsible and sustainable local enterprises.

Himalayan Institute of Alternatives empowers youth and communities with a contextualised educational experience.

Women have consistently played a key role in transforming the country into a 'Sashakt Aur Samarth Bharat'. In recognition of the exceptional achievements of these women across various sectors, NITI Aayog has instituted the Women Transforming India Awards.

The Women Transforming India Awards has been presented since 2018 by NITI Aayog, under the aegis of Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), to highlight the commendable and ground-breaking endeavours of India's women change-makers and leaders, with a particular focus on entrepreneurship.

Also Read: Asia's Largest Slum Dharavi Gets Rid Of COVID Menace As Active Cases Touch 'Zero' Since Pandemic Outbreak

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Gitanjali Angmo 
NITI Aayog 
NITI Aayog Award 
Women Transforming India 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X