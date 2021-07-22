Now, Maharashtra Joins Chorus Of 'No Deaths Due To Oxygen Shortage'

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday, July 21, claimed that there has been no death in the state on account of shortage of oxygen in the state. The minister said that there is no such report which shows that a patient died due to lack of oxygen.

His statement comes a day after the Centre told the Parliament that no deaths have been reported by the states and Union Territories due to a shortage of oxygen.

"Maharashtra has never reported any such incident where people died due to shortage of oxygen and there is no such report available in this regard. As many as 100% of industrial productions has been converted for liquid medical oxygen with purity ensured since we were committed to provide everyone with oxygen in the state. Moreover, the Centre has helped us when we were short of oxygen and also provided us 200 to 300 million tonnes of oxygen during the peak, " said Tope. He also submitted an affidavit in the court in regard to this.

'Utilised Oxygen Produced In Industries'

He said that the oygen being produced from the industries was utilised to meet the needs. "Logistic facilities were created for all districts and monitoring was done to see there is no theft for the industries. Its purity was maintained, and we did successful oxygen management and conservation. Efforts were made to ensure there is no oxygen wastage in the state," he said.

He further said that when Maharashtra was witnessing upto 65,000 COVID-19 cases in a day, the state managed to supply 1,700 MT of oxygen. In April this year, he made the same claim and said most of the COVID-19 fatalities have occurred due to the delay on part of patients in seeking proper medical treatment. Around the

Apart from Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, have also denied COVID fatalities owing to oxygen shortage as claimed by the Centre. At least 619 deaths were reported across India due to shortage of medical oxygen as of May 27, 2021, according to data provided by Datameet, a community of data science enthusiasts based in Bengaluru.



