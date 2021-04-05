After a 29-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital, her relatives allegedly vandalised the reception area and set it on fire on Sunday, April 2, in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Relatives of the deceased alleged the hospital of negligence. They claimed that after the woman's death, the hospital refused to hand over her body and demanded payment of ₹1.5 lakh.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Ten people were arrested in connection with the case.

#WATCH | Relatives of a woman, who died due to COVID19 at a hospital in Maharashtra's Nagpur, vandalised the reception area and tried to set it on fire, yesterday.



(Visuals from the CCTV footage at the hospital) pic.twitter.com/9WUyAM4EOC — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

Lohit Matani, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said the women died due to COVID-19 in Hope Hospital.

He added that the women's husband and friends first fought with the doctor and later vandalised the hospital's reception area with relatives' help, India Today reported.

Matani said that one of the relatives brought petrol and set the reception table on fire. ''Soon after, hospital authorities extinguished the fire. This incident was captured on CCTV. A case has been registered, and 10 of the 11 accused have been arrested," Matani said.



