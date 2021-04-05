Trending

Maharashtra: Relatives Of Woman Who Died Of COVID-19 Vandalise Hospital In Nagpur, Set Reception Area On Fire

After a 29-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital, her relatives allegedly vandalised the reception area and set it on fire on Sunday, April 2, in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

The Logical Indian Crew
Maharashtra   |   5 April 2021 1:46 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-04-05T19:32:52+05:30
Writer : Ritu Yadav | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Maharashtra: Relatives Of Woman Who Died Of COVID-19 Vandalise Hospital In Nagpur, Set Reception Area On Fire

Image Credits: Twitter 

After a 29-year-old woman succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital, her relatives allegedly vandalised the reception area and set it on fire on Sunday, April 2, in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Relatives of the deceased alleged the hospital of negligence. They claimed that after the woman's death, the hospital refused to hand over her body and demanded payment of ₹1.5 lakh.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. Ten people were arrested in connection with the case.

Lohit Matani, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said the women died due to COVID-19 in Hope Hospital.

He added that the women's husband and friends first fought with the doctor and later vandalised the hospital's reception area with relatives' help, India Today reported.

Matani said that one of the relatives brought petrol and set the reception table on fire. ''Soon after, hospital authorities extinguished the fire. This incident was captured on CCTV. A case has been registered, and 10 of the 11 accused have been arrested," Matani said.

Read Also: Bengaluru: Experts Warn Daily Cases May Double In 15 Days If COVID-19 Norms Not Followed

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ritu Yadav

Ritu Yadav

[Remote Intern]

A journalism undergrad with experience in Reporting News, Content Writing and Public Speaking, Blogging. Skilled in Communication, Public Speaking, Management, Interpersonal skills and Leadership. Her interest involves writing about issues that generally go unnoticed, with a strong interest in politics and social welfare.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian