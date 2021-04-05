Bengaluru: Experts Warn Daily Cases May Double In 15 Days If COVID-19 Norms Not Followed

The daily COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru are expected to double by April 20 if people continue to disregard social distancing and safety guidelines, a member of the expert panel constituted by the state government said on Sunday, April 4. Girdhara R Babu, epidemiologist and professor at the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) and a member of Karnataka's Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on COVID-19, stated the majority of congregations are preventable. He said that steps that should be adopted at the local level were rapidly evolving and needed national-level mitigation, Hindustan Times reported. While expressing his concerns on the surge of COVID infections, Babu, in a Twitter post on Saturday, called for action and emphasised the need to follow COVID-19 protocols. Babu said that this was a "conservative estimate" rather than a negative approach. He claimed that even if 10 per cent of those who test positive per day need hospitalisation, the system will collapse.

At this rate, #Bengaluru will have ~6500 daily cases by 20th April. Even if 10% of them require hospitalization, the health system will run out of capacity in few days. We need action now, not tomorrow.



Stay home people, wear masks if going out and get vaccine when eligible. — Dr Giridhara R Babu (@epigiri) April 4, 2021

Bengaluru and many other Karnataka districts have seen a rapid increase in cases, suggesting that the second wave of infections is spreading faster than the first wave, which began in March.

Babu said, "While the lockdown in 2020 was mostly unavoidable, the impending one in 2021 is mostly preventable,"

The state's rapidly growing positivity rate remains a cause of concern. On Sunday, Karnataka reported 4,553 new COVID-19 cases. Of these, 2,787 cases were reported from Bengaluru Urban. The state's test positivity rate stood at 3.79 per cent.

The state government is expecting that the vaccination would help in containing the spread of COVID-19. However, according to Babu, the vaccination would help prevent COVID-19 from turning fatal, but it does not provide immunity from the virus. He said that those who got both the vaccine doses should continue to adhere to COVID protocols of wearing masks as they are not immune from the virus and can spread it further.

So far, the Karnataka government has vaccinated 4,355,893 people in all groups, including both the first and second doses.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in a brief statement on Sunday, said in response to a request from Karnataka, the central government will supply t

