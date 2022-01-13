All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Ahead of BMC polls, Maharashtra Govt Orders All Shops, Establishments To Display Signboards In Marathi

Image Credits: Twitter, India Today

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Ahead of BMC polls, Maharashtra Govt Orders All Shops, Establishments To Display Signboards In Marathi

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Maharashtra,  13 Jan 2022 9:58 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

The state cabinet chaired by CM Uddhav Thackeray approved the amendment to the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act, 2017. The amendment mandates shops and business establishments with less than ten workers to display signboards in Marathi.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations (BMC) elections, the Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for all shops and establishments in the state to display signboards in Marathi.

The amendment also makes it compulsory that the font of the Marathi-Devanagari script cannot be smaller than that of other languages, the Indian Express reported.

As per reports, the decision on Marathi signboards is Shiv Sena's attempt to woo the Marathi vote bank for BMC polls, likely to be held in a few months.

The state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, January 12, approved the amendment to the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017. The amendment mandates shops and business establishments with less than ten workers to display signboards in Marathi.

Small Shops To Display Their Boards In Marathi

Subhash Desai, Minister for Marathi language and senior Shiv Sena leader, said that after the 2017 law came into effect, the government witnessed that the establishments and shops with less than ten employees were evading the rules. "The state government had received such complaints, and there was a demand for redressal. So, the cabinet decided to amend the 2017 Act to fix the loopholes. Therefore, small shops will have to display their boards in Marathi just like the big shops," he said.

The minister added that the nameplates on all shops along the road will be displayed in Marathi from now onwards, considering most of the establishments have less than ten workers.

"An amendment also makes it mandatory that the letters in Marathi-Devanagari script cannot be kept in small size than letters in other scripts," said Desai. He added that a bill would be tabled in the legislature's budget session to give effect to the amendment.

In the last two years, Shiv Sena, an alliance partner in Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, has taken forward its agenda on the Marathi language. Last year in July, the state legislature passed the bill amending the Maharashtra Official Language Act 1964 to effectively use the Marathi language in administrative work in all government offices. In February 2020, a bill was passed in the Maharashtra legislature, making the state's regional language a compulsory subject from the 1st to 10th standard in the schools of all boards.

Also Read: Heartening Reunion! Separated During Partition, Two Brothers Meet After 74 Years At Kartarpur

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Maharashtra Govt 
Uddhav Thackeray 
Marathi language 
Maharashtra shops 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X