Maharashtra Districts Witness Rise In COVID-19 Cases, Experts Suggest Lockdown

A team of experts from the central government had visited the worst Covid-hit districts in Maharashtra– Kolhapur and Sangli. Following this, it has recommended a complete lockdown.

The transmissions in these two districts have not been stopping despite a series of routine steps being taken. Reportedly, the team has expressed concern about why this was happening. However, the health authorities of the state government have said that they are yet to receive any report from the team.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "There are 10 districts which have a higher positivity rate as compared to the rest of the state and the Central team that visited some of them has emphasised on measures like testing, contact tracing, and vaccination…We are following all protocols." He further mentioned that he would reiterate Maharashtra's request to the Centre to supply more vaccine doses on his upcoming visit to Delhi.

Expert Opinions

On the other hand, Director of National Centre for Disease Control Dr Sujeet Singh said that the authorities were exploring whether a variant of concern was present, due to which the numbers of cases were not reducing, reported The Indian Express.

The state Covid task force expert Dr Shashank Joshi commented that there was definite concern over the trend of COVID infections, which has also been increasing in the districts of Satara and Pune (rural). Even Nandurbar and Ahmednagar have been showing an upward trend because of a low denominator. He further stated that the entire Western belt of the state is a reason of concern. The experts have been observing an active virus in circulation but could not pinpoint what has been wrong.

States With Worsening Situation

However, Maharashtra is not the only Indian state which has been seeing a fresh surge in cases. Being one of the worst-hit states so far, Kerala has recorded more than 3.14 million cases and over 15,269 deaths owing to the infection. Following its recent surge in cases, it recorded its highest single-day spike in one month at 16,148 new infections on Saturday.

On Friday, PM Narendra Modi interacted with the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu. The week before, 80% of cases and 84% of Covid deaths came from these six states. He particularly pointed out that the increasing number of Coronavirus cases in Kerala and Maharashtra was a reason for grave worry.

