Maharashtra: COVID-Dedicated Hospital Head Arrested For Fleecing Patients

The head of a COVID-dedicated hospital in Miraj city of Sangli district in Maharashtra was arrested on charges of culpable homicide and cheating patients by charging them exorbitant prices for the treatment.

The Sangli Police arrested Dr Mahesh Jadhav of Apex Care Hospital on Friday, June 18, after an investigation into the matter released that there was an inadequate number of doctors, equipment and other facilities essential to treat COVID-infected patients, The Indian Express reported.

The 36-year-old has been remanded to police custody for seven days. Another five staff members have already been arrested.

Cheated Patients

Jadhav is an MBBS, MS (Plastic Surgeon) and MCH graduate, and he was granted permission by the local municipal commissioner to treat COVID patients. Many people infected in the district visited the hospital.

On May 21, the municipal health officials received several complaints by patients about being charged sky-high prices without providing proper treatment. Following the complaints, the officials conducted an investigation and confirmed the issue.

Lack Of Doctors/ Basic Equipment

The hospital had admitted nearly 207 patients within 1.5 months, out of them 87 succumbed to the infection. The hospital lacked basic equipment and machines, including defibrillators, X-Ray, suction machine or ECG machine for treatment. They had only one ventilator and 10 BiPAP machines.

According to the police's probe, only three doctors were appointed by the hospital, and none of them served a full-time duty. The inquiry also revealed that the hospital was not adhering to the Directorate of Medical Education and Directorate of Health Services guidelines.

After the Municipal Health department confirmed the allegations, the Corporation head, Dr Sunil Ambole, lodged an FIR against Jadhav on May 27.

Students Appointed As Resident Doctors

Last year, the accused appointed students currently studying homoeopathic as Resident Medical Officers (RMO) and treated COVID patients by telephonically taking Jadhav's instructions.

