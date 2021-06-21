The Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor police, on Sunday, June 20, booked journalist Vineet Narain, Alka Lahoti and Rajneesh for allegedly posting false information on their Facebook profiles.



They have been charged under 15 sections of the Indian Penal Code, and three sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The complaint was filed by the brother of the General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and leader of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Champat Rai, NDTV reported.

Land Belonging To NRI

In his post, on June 18, Narain claimed that the land in Bijnor district, claimed by Rai's brothers, belonged to a Non-Resident Indian Alka Lahoti. The general secretary had been facilitating the land encroachment by his brothers. Narain also attached an application with the details of the landowner (Lahoti), where the cowshed was built.

Intention To Tarnish Reputation

The Complainant, Sanjay Bansal, accused the journalist, Lahoti and Rajneesh, of degrading his family's reputation, circulating false information, cheating, trespassing, and hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus.

"The posts were false and fabricated. Vineet Narain has hatched a conspiracy with Alka and the other accused against the family. The sentiments of crores of Hindus have been hurt, and social order is disturbed," the media quoted Bansal's FIR.

In his complaint, Bansal said he had called Narain and asked him to present the facts of the case. But, his phone was answered by Rajneesh, who allegedly misbehaved and threatened to kill him, he said.

In a video, District Police Chief Dharm Vir Singh informed that the inquiry in the matter is underway; however, he also claimed that prima facie, the allegations against Rai and his relatives seemed 'baseless'.

After being charged, Narain took to social media saying he was not harassed by any other party in the last 19 years, except the Bharatiya Janata Party.

@RSSorg @friendsofrss @BJP4India @BJP4UP @VHPDigital Some friends in BJP & RSS are upset by my recent outburst against RSS leadership. They are saying that it is damaging the cause of Hinduism. Here is my take on it;; After exposing corruption of all major political parties... — Vineet Narain (@NarainVineet) June 19, 2021

The three have been charged under Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 293 (circulating obscene objects), 448 (punishment for house-trespass).



Also Read: India Must Brace For COVID-19 Third Wave In October: Health Experts