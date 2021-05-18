With 26,616 Fresh Infections, Maharashtra COVID Cases Drop Drastically For First Time Since March-End

Since the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Maharashtra has remained one of the worst-affected states in India. However, regulated lockdown measures and arranging critical resources on time strengthened the state's fight amid the ongoing second wave of the outbreak.

With 26,616 fresh infections in the last 24 hours on Monday, May 17, the state reported the lowest single-day cases since March 30 when it had clocked 27,918 cases. The number of daily infections has been dropping significantly for the past few days.

According to the data furnished by the health department, a total of 516 COVID-19 deaths were reported which took the cumulative number of fatalities due to respiratory issues to 82,486. Of the total, 289 reportedly occurred just within the last 48 hours while 227 occurred in the last week.



Data on recoveries stated that 48,211 patients were discharged from hospitals during the same time which took the total number of recovered cases reach 48,74,582. This has left Maharashtra with 4,45,495 active cases currently, reported NDTV.

Mumbai reported 1,232 new cases which pushed the total tally of Mumbai to 6,89,062 cases while 48 deaths on Monday made the cumulative death count exceed 14,272 in the city.

Further according to the statement, the COVID-19 recovery rate of the state is 90.19 percent while the death rate stands at 1.53 percent.

At least six people lost their lives and 17 were injured with Cyclone Tauktae intensifying into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm" and sweeping the coastal regions of the state.

