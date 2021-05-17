For Vijayawada's Residents Under Home Isolation, Nutritious Food Is Just A Call Away

Margam Foundation in Vijayawada has come forward help COVID patients who are under home isolation by providing them free of cost nutritious food, right at their doorsteps. One needs to just contact the foundation on their helpline a day in advance.

The foundation was founded by A Lakshmi Annapurna who herself had a first-hand experience of the problems faced by patients who are under home isolation. She tested positive for the virus and was under home isolation for around two weeks. She could not prepare food for herself and had a harrowing time. Once she recovered, she decided to serve food to those under home isolation. "I started working on the problem, and decided to serve food to others in isolation. However, I was able to capitalise on my goal in the COVID second wave," said she reported The New Indian Express.

Annapurna has been providing 250 meals per day to the patients and their family members in Satyanarayanapuram, Moghalrajpuram, One Town, Brundhavan Colony, Vidhyadharapuram, Benz Circle, Krishna Lanka, Gunadala and BRTS Road.

She started the business with an investment of Rs 2 lakh. Volunteers collect details of the infected patients and their families who are under home isolation. The orders for food must be placed before 11pm and RT-PCR test results, Aadhaar card of the patient and the residential details of the patient needs to be provided one day prior.

What's On The Menu?

The food comes from centralised kitchen that set up in One Town. Two volunteers are allotted for each locality to ensure that the food is delivered on time. Each meal costs Rs 75 and Annapurna spends a cumulative amount of Rs 20,000 every day. The menu for lunch includes rice, dal, a vegetable curry, chutney, sambar/rasam, dry fruits, ladoo and curd.

Last week, India Today reported that International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has begun delivering free meals to COVID patients who are under home isolation and their families. The society has already finished delivering 35,000 meals at no charge.

