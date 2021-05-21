Maharashtra: 13 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Gadchiroli

As many as 13 Naxals were killed in a forest area of Etapalli in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district where an encounter was going on between the security forces and Naxals.

The encounter between Naxals and Maharashtra Police broke out at 5:30 am on Friday at Paydi-Kotmi forest in Etapalli where the Naxals had gathered for a meeting, reported India Today.

"Based on specific inputs, the police party, comprising C-60 commandos, had launched a search operation in the forest," said Sandip Patil, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Gadchiroli Gondia Range, who confirmed that an encounter is going on between the Naxals and the security forces.

However, the ultras spotted the police party and opened fire, after which the C-60 commandos retaliated. Thirteen Naxals were killed in the fight.

The security forces are conducting search operation as "more Naxals could be hiding in the area", according to the inputs. Some senior cadres of Naxals are suspected to be amongst those killed in the encounter.

The encounter lasted around an hour, after which the remaining Naxals escaped into the dense forest, said Ankit Goyal, Superintendent of Police, Gadchiroli.

The gunbattle took place in the area under Sawargaon police outpost limits in Dhanora tehsil around 6 am, said an official. An SLR rifle, 8 mm rifle, `cooker bomb', Improvised Explosive Devices and other material were seized by the police from the encounter site.

