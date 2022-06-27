All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Maharaja Ranjit Singh: Remembering Sikh Empires First Leader And His Contributions To Modernising Khalsa Army

Image Credit- Wikimedia, National Army Museum

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Maharaja Ranjit Singh: Remembering Sikh Empire's First Leader And His Contributions To Modernising Khalsa Army

Mrinalini Kaushik

Writer: Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Mrinalini Kaushik

Remote Intern

She is a student of journalism, keen on learning new ways to unlearn, deconstructing news and life. Interested in exploring new media as medium is the message. Avid follower of sports and politics

See article by Mrinalini Kaushik

India,  27 Jun 2022 9:14 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

On his death anniversary, here's a look at Ranjit Singh's reforms in the Khalsa Army, from defeating foreign invaders of northwest Asia to the Britishers. He ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was called the 'Sher-e-Punjab' or the 'Lion of Punjab'. His death anniversary is observed every year on June 27 when Sikhs from all over the world pay pilgrimage to him in his resting place near Lahore, Pakistan.

Before his reign, the Punjab region consisted of multiple small-scale confederacies called misls, governed by different rulers. He successfully brought all misls together and united the Sikh kingdom, becoming the first leader of the whole Sikh empire in the northwest Indian subcontinent.

Furthermore, Ranjit Singh introduced various reformations in the very infrastructure of his Khalsa army to modernise it. His army included many Europeans, Hindus, and Muslims alongside Sikhs.

Modernising Khalsa Army

The Khalsa Army is a Sikh army force formed by Guru Hargobind in 1598, which used to be a cavalry unit at the time of Guru Gobind Singh. It was not until Maharaja Ranjit Singh's takeover and unification of misls that the Khalsa army became organised. He divided the army into three regimes- Fauj-i-Khas (elites), Fauj-i-Ain (regular force) and Fauj-i-Be Qawaid (irregulars).

Ranjit Singh tried to incorporate European Franco-British war principles by learning from the western forces and officers. The training style improved, and semantic areas of troop deployment, marksmanship, manoeuvre and logistical efficiency were considered significant criteria for the army's performance standards.

Under his guidance, the Khalsa army combined the old and new schools of military disciplines to strengthen itself and become one of the greatest armies in Asia.

Diversity In The Army

Ranjit Singh used to flip East India Company army deserters into training his Khalsa soldiers. Moreover, he sent his men to study British methods of war tactics.

In the 1820s, he even employed veterans from the Napoleon wars, such as General Jean-Baptiste Ventura, to train the infantry and General Jean-François Allard to teach French patterns and modern warfare, moving out of the guerilla fighting style.

The army also included many Hindus from the Gangetic plain areas, especially in infantry regimes such as Afghans, Punjabi Muslims and Gurkhas. Joining the military was entirely voluntary, without distinction of class, caste or religion.

Also Read: Water More Expensive Than Petrol: Assam's Flood Situation Still Bleak With 22 Lakh People Affected

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Mrinalini Kaushik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Maharaja Ranjit Singh 
Death Anniversary 
Modernising Warfare 
Sikh Empire 
Khalsa Army 

Must Reads

Detentions, Lack Of Justice, Environment Promoting Mental Health Has Taken Childhood Joy From Kashmiri Kids: Report
Bengal Govt's Rs 1,500 Crore 'Ghatal' Project To Dredge 10 Rivers Causing Yearly Floods Gets Centre's Nod
Astounding! Son Of An Anganwadi Worker Bags Rs 1.8 Crore Job At Facebook In UK
Maharaja Ranjit Singh: Remembering Sikh Empire's First Leader And His Contributions To Modernising Khalsa Army
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X