'Get Counselling By Specialist In LGBTQ Issues': Madras HC Tells Parents Of Same-Sex Couple

The Madras High Court has asked parents of a same-sex couple to undergo counselling by a specialist in LGBTQ matters.

"What is required for the present is an understanding of the issue in hand," Justice N Anand Venkatesh said, reported India Today.

Two women, in their petition, sought protection to live together without any interference from their parents.

While one of them is 22 years old and pursuing MBA, the other woman, 20, is pursuing BA in Tamil. Hailing from Madurai district, both the women have been in a relationship for the last two years.

While the couple wants to live together, their parents have opposed the relationship and put pressure on them to separate. Following this, the two women left Madurai and are presently at a city-based NGO.

The judge also spoke to the parents and found that they were worried about the security of the two women in the society.

Before passing the interim order, the Madras High Court judge said he personally spent time in some research to arrive at a proper understanding of the issue.

"To be open, I am also trying to break my own preconceived notions about this issue and I am in the process of evolving and sincerely attempting to understand the feelings of the petitioners and their parents, thereafter proceed to write a detailed order on this issue," the judge said.

The court directed well-known psychologist Vidya Dinakaran to counsel the parents and submit a report on April 26.

