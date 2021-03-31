UP Cop To Sprinkle 'Gangajal', Apply 'Chandan' To Purify Visitors At Police Station

Uttar Pradesh Police is now offering "gangajal" and "chandan" paste to visitors at the police station to make Meerut safer.

The new "safety protocols" were introduced by Nauchandi police station SHO Prem Chand Sharma who decided to sprinkle gangajal on visitors and apply chandan paste on their foreheads. SHO Sharma claims that the two items have a calming effect on anyone who visited the police station and can also reduce improve law and order in his station.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, several bottles of Gangajal can be seen lined up on SHO Sharma's table, reported News 18.

SHO Prem Chand Sharma in UP's Meerut has been "purifying" visitors with Gangajal while chanting a "sanitization mantra". He has been giving a bottle of Gangajal as a gift to visitors at Nauchandi police station ahead of Holi. pic.twitter.com/J3atuaeCgr — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 28, 2021

Sharma said that he had noticed that since he started using gangajal, he had noticed that those people visiting the police station were less angry.

"Those who come to the station are calmer, they can tell their problems peacefully and slowly their problems get diluted," Sharma can be heard saying in the video.



The SHO claims he has been "purifying" visitors with the holy water and chanting a "sanitzation mantra".

Ahead of Holi, the cop also offered bottles of Gangajal as "gifts" to visitors.



