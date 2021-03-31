Trending

UP Cop To Sprinkle 'Gangajal', Apply 'Chandan' To Purify Visitors At Police Station

The new "safety protocols" were introduced by Nauchandi police station SHO Prem Chand Sharma who decided to sprinkle gangajal on visitors and apply chandan paste on their foreheads.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   31 March 2021 4:46 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: The Times Of India

Uttar Pradesh Police is now offering "gangajal" and "chandan" paste to visitors at the police station to make Meerut safer.

The new "safety protocols" were introduced by Nauchandi police station SHO Prem Chand Sharma who decided to sprinkle gangajal on visitors and apply chandan paste on their foreheads. SHO Sharma claims that the two items have a calming effect on anyone who visited the police station and can also reduce improve law and order in his station.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, several bottles of Gangajal can be seen lined up on SHO Sharma's table, reported News 18.

Sharma said that he had noticed that since he started using gangajal, he had noticed that those people visiting the police station were less angry.

"Those who come to the station are calmer, they can tell their problems peacefully and slowly their problems get diluted," Sharma can be heard saying in the video.

The SHO claims he has been "purifying" visitors with the holy water and chanting a "sanitzation mantra".

Ahead of Holi, the cop also offered bottles of Gangajal as "gifts" to visitors.

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Rajath

Rajath

Creative Producer

A free spirit who find meaning in life with the virtue of creativity and doing job par its excellence, animal lover and traveller by heart.

