Working Women Should Register Themselves With Police, So They Can Be Tracked: MP CM's Controversial Proposal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a new system where a woman going out of home for work will have to register herself at the police station, and the police will then track her for her safety.

Inaugurating an awareness programme on crime against women called "Samman" on Monday, CM Chouhan said that a helpline number will be given to these women, which will help them call for help when in distress.

"The state government would also make it mandatory to install panic buttons in public transportation vehicles," CM said.

Soon after CM Chouhan announced the new system, netizens took to Twitter to criticise the move by the state government to track women, calling it a breach of privacy and restriction on women's movement.





"A new system will be put in place under which any woman moving out of her house for her work will register herself at local police station and will be tracked for her safety."



"They've found one more way to restrict women's movement in the name of safety"





Fight to be born

Struggle for equality

Tolerate the filth & abuse

Strive to meet family expectations

Fight to be born
Struggle for equality
Tolerate the filth & abuse
Strive to meet family expectations
Now also to Register at the nearest police station before going to work!





"What's next? Putting a curfew? Women should be back in house by 8 pm. For their own safety. Ghar ko bhi hostel bna do."

"The tracking part is scary. How can anyone guarantee who is accessible to these information on tracking gals. It's breach of privacy as well."





Many even questioned why the state government made no provisions to track sexual offenders or eve-teasers.

"they cant track men? or atleast known offenders/eve teasers etc.... oooops sorry men will be men..."





"I have many issues here. One - why is the program called "saaman". Again, we equate women with maryada of the house etc robbing her safety and personal worth. Two - why track women? Can't they maintain a list of sexual offenders, install CCTV, make better infrastructure"

Instead of tracking women, If they just track all BJP politicians and their supporters,

"Instead of tracking women, If they just track all BJP politicians and their supporters, 90% of women crime can be prevented."





Raising Marriage Age For Women

CM Chouhan also suggested increasing the minimum age for marriage for women.



"I feel that the marriage age of daughters should be increased from 18 to 21 years," he said. "I want to make this a matter of debate, and the country and the state should reflect on this."

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister also pointed out that incidents of rape have dropped by 19% in the state, kidnapping by 23%, female foeticide by 20% and sexual harassment by 14%.

"At least 7,100 missing girls have been traced and united with their families and efforts were underway to find the remaining missing children," he said. "The government of Madhya Pradesh has decided to issue a report card to complainants in cases of missing children. The entire investigation will be detailed in these report cards and wards would be apprised of the progress in investigations, every 15 days," the CM said.

The Chief Minister also facilitated people at the event for stopping crimes against women or helping them.

Munnibai Kol, a resident of Satna district, was honoured for helping in the return of a runaway girl by finding her parents through WhatsApp.

Manoj Gaikwad, an autorickshaw driver, was facilitated for saving a 13-year-old girl from sexual assault. Bhavani Singh and Madhusudan Dubey from Raisen were praised for helping in the arrest of a man accused of sexually assaulting his daughters.

