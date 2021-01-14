22-Yr-Old Medical Student's Body Found in Jharkhand's Patratu Dam With Hands, Legs Tied

In a horrific incident, a 22-year-old medical student's body was found in the Patratu dam in Jharkhand's Ramgarh with her hands and legs tied. The body of the student was spotted on Tuesday by locals who then informed the police.

The post-mortem report has revealed that the 22-year-old, Puja Bharti, died due to drowning in water.

According to her family, on Monday morning, Puja had spoken to her mother on a video call, ate in front of her, and left home, saying that she had an exam in college. At around 3 p.m., when her mother called, Puja's phone was switched off.



After her friends and family tried to look for her, it was found that Puja had skipped her examination and lunch.

On Tuesday morning, her body was found in the dam with her hands and legs tied, The Times Of India reported. Her brother who lives in Chennai left for Ranchi where he was informed about his sister's body.

The family claims that their daughter was murdered by her classmate and has demanded justice. The police have also registered an FIR and the Hazaribag SP Karthik S has initiated an investigation.

The murder case is being investigated by 17 teams by three teams and the police are also looking into CCTV footage of hotels around the dam besides Patratu Lake Resort.

Netizens have also appealed to the government to assure justice to the deceased's family.

I demand justice for her.

Retweet much to get reach to Government!#JusticeForPujaBharti pic.twitter.com/IOLpD1v6OC — Sanjana Upadhyay (@VidhiYa13071722) January 13, 2021





This is heartbreaking, My appeal is to give justice to Puja by hanging her killers #JusticeForPujaBharti pic.twitter.com/ZWqDKgebdM — Aditya Tiwari (@tiwari_1809) January 14, 2021

Police found dead body of Pooja Bharati.she's a student of Ranchi Medical College .her arms and legs were tied,there is also a possibility of rape. It's truly bizarre and tragic.I hope she get justice soon & her culprits will be punished soon

All together👇🏻#JusticeForPujaBharti pic.twitter.com/Kha2GgwRNA — ArYaN ( #IstandwithFarmers ) (@BeingAryan0) January 14, 2021

I demand #JusticeForPujaBharti

This is totally heartbreaking 💔😭 news,

Where we are ?

I condemned to them. I am asking to all of you. When Indian daughters will be safe? @HemantSorenJMM#JusticeForPujaBharti pic.twitter.com/0bqPxBqvtx — Tabrej Alam (تبریز عالم)✍️ (@TABREJ___ALAM) January 14, 2021













People in large numbers gathered at Sajid Smarak in Godda on Wednesday when the body of 22-year-old arrived in the morning.

