Madhya Pradesh Woman Dragged By Her Hair, Tied To Tree, Beaten Up By Family For Leaving In-Laws' House

A despicable crime was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, where a 19-year-old woman was brutally beaten up by her father and cousins for leaving her in-laws' house. The incident came to light after the disturbing videos of the incident were circulated on social media.

The Incident

According to The Quint report, the woman, who belongs to a tribal community, and got married three months ago. She was unhappy in her marriage and was a victim of domestic violence. She had tried to escape earlier once but could not succeed. She managed the second time and returned to her maternal uncle's home in Alirajpur.

The family was angry at her for leaving her in-laws' house. On June 28, the woman's father, Khel Singh, and cousins Bhuwan Bheel, Karam Bheel, and Dinesh Bheel dragged her by her hair, tied to a tree, and beat her up with sticks in front of the villagers.

"Stop Crying. Will you ever come back now?" a man can be heard saying in one of the videos, while the other was seen thrashing the woman mercilessly. He beat her up continuously until the stick broke into two pieces.

According to the report, several onlookers could be seen laughing at the 19-year-old's misery and no one had come forward for her rescue.

Four Arrested

Taking cognisance of the matter, the police recorded the statement of the survivor and arrested the accused.

Superintendent of Police Vijay Bhagwavi informed that an FIR has been registered sections 294, 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 355 (Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person, intending thereby to dishonour that person), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Following the incident, the woman undertook a medical examination and later was taken to her mother. Bhagwavi has also asked the Women and Child Development officials to provide necessary assistance to the woman.

