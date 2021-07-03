Pregnant Women In India Now Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccination; Govt Releases Guidelines

Devyani Madaik
Pregnant women in India can now take the COVID-19 vaccination, for which they can register on the CoWIN portal or walk-in directly to the nearest COVID vaccination centre (CVC), the Union Health Ministry confirmed on Friday, July 2.
The health ministry's approval comes after the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).
The Centre had earlier said that pregnant women or women who are not sure of their pregnancy must not be vaccinated, since they had not been part of any COVID vaccine trials. Following the NTAGI held a meeting on May 28, wherein they concluded that the vaccine benefits outweighed the potential risks.
The decision has been communicated to all the states and the union territories.
Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Nupur Gupta, Director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Fortis, advised women to consult with their gynaecologist before going ahead with vaccination.
About the benefits of the vaccination, Gupta said it would be for pregnant women with comorbidities and those who are at high risk for exposure due to their work."
The ministry said the vaccines are safe and it protects pregnant women against contracting the virus.
Although, more than 90 per cent of pregnant women infected with the virus recover without any severe complications, a rapid deterioration in health may occur in a few women, which might further affect the foetus. It is, therefore, advised that a pregnant woman should take the COVID-19 vaccine, the ministry said.
The vaccination guidelines released by the Centre also briefs about the COVID-19's effect on the unborn baby, potential complications that could develop after the infection, symptoms after receiving the vaccine, and so forth.
