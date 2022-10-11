Madhya Pradesh: Unemployed Youth Demands To Fill Vacancies, Detained Amid Protest In Bhopal

The government job aspirants and unemployed youth of Madhya Pradesh staged a protest in the capital city, Bhopal. Taking note of the agitation, the police chased the protesters and detained several aspirants on Sunday (October 9). The unemployed youth are seeking completion of the recruitment process to various posts, opening other vacancies, and resolving the OBC quota.

The group of job aspirants marched from Indore to Bhopal under the banner of the National Educated Youth Union (NEYU), which is part of their ongoing agitation called. The students in the state capital showed intent to meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to submit a memorandum of demand (MoD).

However, the CM was in Ujjain to review developments of Mahakal Lok- the developed Mahakal Temple. Notably, none of the government representatives also showed up to address the concern of students, and instead, attempts were made to stop the agitation.

Bharti Satyagraha

The agitation by the unemployed youth is called 'Bharti Satyagraha.' The campaign started on October 2 from Indore and reached the outskirts of Bhopal on October 8. However, the police detained many of them on the morning of October 9 and dropped them in groups at a distance from the state capital. Some managed to enter the city and staged the protest.

While talking with The Logical Indian, a law graduate from Madhya Pradesh, Silky Farkya, said, "The situation is worst here as vacancies are pending for years, no joining offers have been made, results are also pending, and many more issues are being faced. The government is only issuing calendar year by year, giving hope before elections, and just delaying the exams, giving excuses for reservation issues.

The aspirant added, "Mental torture is on another level; the future is in a dilemma, and relationships are being destroyed. It's been four years since MPPSC has not completed the procedure of a single examination. For all the above issues, students are protesting in Bhopal, no national media is giving coverage to this issue, and political people are not even aware."

The students union of the Congress- National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also held a demonstration in support of youth near Vyapam Square. According to officials, youth were also demanding to reduce the retirement age to 58 years, Rs 5,000 unemployment allowance per month, and put a halt on contract-based recruitment.

Also Read: Jayaprakash Narayan: Know About The Independence Activist & Socialist Who Called For 'Total Revolution'