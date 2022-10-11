All section
Caste discrimination
Jayaprakash Narayan: Know About The Independence Activist & Socialist Who Called For Total Revolution

Image Credit: NBT, Wikimedia

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Jayaprakash Narayan: Know About The Independence Activist & Socialist Who Called For 'Total Revolution'

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Bihar,  11 Oct 2022 6:17 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Popular as JP or Lok Nayak, he was a political leader, Independence activist, and socialist. He is widely remembered for leading the opposition in the mid-1970s against PM Indira Gandhi, whose overthrow he called for a ‘total revolution.’

Jayapraksh Narayan is popularly referred to as JP and Lok Nayak for his activities and action against the Indira Gandhi-led government in the mid-1970s, for whose overthrow he called for 'Sampoorna Kranti' or 'Total Revolution.' He was a socialist, independence activist and mass leader. He has received several awards for his contributions to the country, including the Magsaysay award and Bharat Ratna.

Born on October 11, 1902, in the Ballia district of Bihar, he was the fourth child to Phul Rani Devi (Mother) and Harsu Dayal (Father). He left his village when he was nine years old to enrol in class seventh at a school in Patna. He stayed at a student hostel where he made several friends (Krishna Singh, Former CM of Bihar), Anugrah Narayan Sinha (First Deputy CM of Bihar), and others who later earned popularity in politics and academics.

He continued his studies in the United States in Berkeley during the 1920s. He picked grapes and packed fruits to pay for his education and sustain himself. During the same time, he got a first-hand experience of living a life of the working class. He returned to India in 1929 and joined the Indian National Congress under the mentorship of Mahatama Gandhi.

Activism During Independence

He received initial fame during the Quit India movement and Civil Disobedience, where he was jailed for protesting against British rule. He founded the Congress Socialist Party (CSP) after getting released from jail. He made a significant move in 1974 when he brought issues like unemployment, inflation, and lack of supplies of goods and commodities to the forefront.

He took rallies out on the road with the youth of Bihar, and the government gave it a full-fledged try to stop the agitation. He said, "This is a revolution, friends! We are not here merely to see the Vidhan Sabha dissolved; that is only one milestone on our journey. But we have a long way to go... After 27 years of freedom, the people of this country are wracked by hunger, rising prices, corruption... oppressed by every kind of injustice... it is a Total Revolution we want, nothing less," quoted Wikipedia.

Call For 'Total Revolution'

It was that time when Lok Nayak called for a peaceful 'Total Revolution.' Soon after, PM Indira Gandhi was found guilty by the Allahabad High Court of violating electoral laws. He took the opportunity and called Chief Minister's and Indira's resignation. He conducted various programs under the 'Total Revolution' tagline against the government. Immediately afterwards, Gandhi proclaimed an Emergency on June 25, 1975. Many leaders of his party were detained and arrested by the state police.

Narayan attracted over one lakh people at New Delhi's Ramlila ground and recited, "Singhasan Khaali Karo Ke Janata Aaati Hai," a famous line of Ramdhari Singh Dinkar. He was widely known as the mass leader who showed the country that youth wanted employment, development and dedication to good governance from the government instead of meeting ideological motives.

Also Read: Providing Shelter To Homeless! Once Abandoned By Parents, This Keralite Welcomes Elderly With Open Heart

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Jayaprakash Narayan 
Lok Nayak 
JP Jayanti 
Total Revolution 

Similar Posts

