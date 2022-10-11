Providing Shelter To Homeless! Once Abandoned By Parents, This Keralite Welcomes Elderly With Open Heart

Young Rajesh Thiruvalla wasn't like other kids who used to play and spend their time peacefully with family and friends. Since childhood, Rajesh desired for loving family and peace at home. His father abandoned him as they parted away at a young age, forcing him to spend his days with his mother's family.

The days he lived with his parents were filled with poverty and abuse by his drunkards' relatives. He recalls that he used to sleep on an empty stomach. He gets horrified thinking about 10-year-old Rajesh, who was beaten up and abused for no reason.

Born at Kaviyoor panchayat in Tiruvalla, Rajesh's mother also left him as she left Kerala in search of a better life. Later, he lived with two uncles and a grandmother. To sustain himself, he managed to install a lime juice stall when he was studying in class 6.

Introduction To Club Indulged In Charity

He was introduced to a club that indulged in charitable activities- providing food, books, and clothes to needy people. Many of his school friends were also part of the club, which attracted him to join the same. The club members used to visit the home of needy people to provide necessities.

Rajesh recalls that he was also among those who needed such help, but he decided to serve the needy as he managed his expenses through his shop. After some years, he moved to his home state searching for job opportunities. The hunt for livelihood went on for about 15 years in several states.

Providing Shelter To Homeless

He tried his hands as a daily wage worker, electrician, and driver of private vehicles, but he was tired of such jobs and decided to move out. In between, he was married to Preeshilda and had four children. He came back to Kerala and took up a job. He also saw his club team members still active with the same enthusiasm.

He then noticed that his club often received phone calls from abandoned people across the city. It kicked his thoughts, and Mahatma Janasevana Kendram in Adoor, Pathanamthitta, started in 2013 and worked towards providing shelters to the homeless. The house now accommodates 300 adults and ten children from Kerala, reported The New Indian Express.

The entire journey of Rajesh, from being abandoned by his parents to providing shelter to homeless people, has inspired and will inspire many. He never lost his focus and achieved his goal in the end with a series of sacrifices he made in life. He is now also called the 'Big Family Man' of Kerala.

