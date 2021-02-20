Madhya Pradesh: Police Arrests Man For Sexually Assaulting Minor Daughter In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Police on Thursday, February 18, arrested a man from Gwalior's Hanuman Nagar for allegedly sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter.

According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday, February 13, near the Gola Mandir when the man sexually assaulted his daughter under the influence of alcohol.

The Superintendent of Police, Gwalior, Amit Sanghi, told the news agency ANI, "We have arrested a man for sexually assaulting his minor daughter under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered against the accused father under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act."

Later, the minor contacted the child helpline and narrated the incident. The survivor disclosed that she had been living with her father along with her younger sister, as the parents were separated. She revealed that her father had been allegedly raping her for several days in a drunken state and even threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The child helpline then reported the incident to the concerned police department after which the father was arrested from Gwalior's Hanuman Mandir.

The accused was booked under section 376 (Punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

