Chhattisgarh: Four Persons, Including Two Minors Held For Raping 19-Yr-Old In Raipur

In yet another incident highlighting increasing crime against women, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in Chhattisgarh's Raipur district. Reports state that the accused was accompanied by three friends who also tried to sexually assault her.

According to The New Indian Express, the police officials have arrested two accused men while the two others, who were reportedly minors, have been detained.

The incident took place on Tuesday, February 2.

The victim and her two male friends had halted at an abandoned spot while returning from the market when the four accused reached the place on a two-wheeler.

An official from the Mandir Hasaud station said that the accused and his friends allegedly beat up the woman's friends and also took away their cash, forcing them to leave. One of the accused, a 22-year-old, then committed the crime. While his associates tried to sexually assault the woman, locals reached the place causing the accused to flee from the spot.

Later, the survivor along with her parents went to the police station and lodged an FIR. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, according to the officials privy to the matter.

Attack on women is a rise in the state of Chhattisgarh. Another teenager was allegedly raped by nine persons, including two minors, in Jashpur district on Wednesday, February 3, reported NDTV.

