All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Madhya Pradesh: Over 86% Infected Cattle Recovered From Lumpy Skin Disease, Reveals Official

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Madhya Pradesh: Over 86% Infected Cattle Recovered From Lumpy Skin Disease, Reveals Official

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Madhya Pradesh,  8 Oct 2022 4:04 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

"A total of 17,553 cattle were affected by the lumpy skin virus and of them, 15,073, which is 86 per cent, have recovered from the disease," said R K Mehiya, director of the veterinary and dairy department.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Over 86 per cent of cattle affected by the recently spreading lumpy skin disease in Madhya Pradesh have reportedly successfully recovered from the infection, with no death reported over the past ten days in the state due to it, a senior veterinary official revealed on October 7.

Lumpy Skin Disease!

Since the start of August this year, over 291 cattle have succumbed to the lumpy skin disease in Madhya Pradesh; however, no casualty was reported over the past ten days, the official stated, while also adding that no new cases were recorded in the last seven days too.

"A total of 17,553 cattle were affected by the lumpy skin virus and of them, 15,073, which is 86 per cent, have recovered from the disease," R K Mehiya, director of the veterinary and dairy department, was quoted as saying by News18.

He also revealed that as many as 2,480 cattle are currently being treated for the infection in Madhya Pradesh.

Outbreak & Precaution!

Ever since the viral outbreak in July, laboratories have officially confirmed the presence of lumpy virus in 14 of the total 52 districts in MP, the official confirmed.

In comparison, with the total number of 1.87 crore bovines in Madhya Pradesh, the number of cattle infected with the virus is significantly low, Mehiya claimed.

Over 11.25 lakh cattle have since been vaccinated against the lumpy skin disease in the state as a precaution, and nearly 23 lakh doses of the vaccine are still available, he added. Furthermore, the official said that the viral infection rate has been going down over the last ten days, and the current situation is under control in the state.

Also Read: Thailand: 22 Kids Among 35 Killed In Day-Care Centre Shooting, What We Know So Far

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Madhya Pradesh 
Lumpy Skin Disease 
Infection 

Must Reads

Madhya Pradesh: Over 86% Infected Cattle Recovered From Lumpy Skin Disease, Reveals Official
Gujarat's Modhera Set To Be Declared India's First Solar-Powered Village By PM Modi- Know More
India Abstains From Voting On Uyghur Human Rights Crisis: Here's All You Need To Know About The Issue
Does This Video Show Muslims Assaulting Hindus In Birmingham, Uk? No, Viral Claim Is False
Similar Posts
Gujarats Modhera Set To Be Declared Indias First Solar-Powered Village By PM Modi- Know More
Trending

Gujarat's Modhera Set To Be Declared India's First Solar-Powered Village By PM Modi- Know More

The Logical Indian Crew
Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express Train Damaged After Week Of Launch, Collided With Cattle
Trending

Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express Train Damaged After Week Of Launch, Collided With Cattle

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi Officials Not On Same Page On Revocation Of Mask Mandates & Fines, Reveals Document
Trending

Delhi Officials Not On Same Page On Revocation Of Mask Mandates & Fines, Reveals Document

The Logical Indian Crew
Jammu & Kashmir Records Highest Tourist Footfall Since Independence With Over 1 Crore Visitors
Trending

Jammu & Kashmir Records Highest Tourist Footfall Since Independence With Over 1 Crore Visitors

The Logical Indian Crew
World Bank Changes Indias GDP Growth Forecast For The 3rd Time In FY23, Lowers To 6.5%
Trending

World Bank Changes India's GDP Growth Forecast For The 3rd Time In FY23, Lowers To 6.5%

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X