Madhya Pradesh: Over 86% Infected Cattle Recovered From Lumpy Skin Disease, Reveals Official

Over 86 per cent of cattle affected by the recently spreading lumpy skin disease in Madhya Pradesh have reportedly successfully recovered from the infection, with no death reported over the past ten days in the state due to it, a senior veterinary official revealed on October 7.

Lumpy Skin Disease!

Since the start of August this year, over 291 cattle have succumbed to the lumpy skin disease in Madhya Pradesh; however, no casualty was reported over the past ten days, the official stated, while also adding that no new cases were recorded in the last seven days too.

"A total of 17,553 cattle were affected by the lumpy skin virus and of them, 15,073, which is 86 per cent, have recovered from the disease," R K Mehiya, director of the veterinary and dairy department, was quoted as saying by News18.

He also revealed that as many as 2,480 cattle are currently being treated for the infection in Madhya Pradesh.

Outbreak & Precaution!

Ever since the viral outbreak in July, laboratories have officially confirmed the presence of lumpy virus in 14 of the total 52 districts in MP, the official confirmed.

In comparison, with the total number of 1.87 crore bovines in Madhya Pradesh, the number of cattle infected with the virus is significantly low, Mehiya claimed.

Over 11.25 lakh cattle have since been vaccinated against the lumpy skin disease in the state as a precaution, and nearly 23 lakh doses of the vaccine are still available, he added. Furthermore, the official said that the viral infection rate has been going down over the last ten days, and the current situation is under control in the state.

Also Read: Thailand: 22 Kids Among 35 Killed In Day-Care Centre Shooting, What We Know So Far