Thailand: 22 Kids Among 35 Killed In Day-Care Centre Shooting, What We Know So Far

A total of nearly thirty-four individuals were killed in Thailand on October 6 in a mass shooting at a day-care centre by an ex-policeman who killed his child and wife before killing himself, police confirmed. All the victims of the unfortunate mass shooting at a day-care centre in Thailand included kids as young as two years old, a local police official announced on Thursday.

What Happened?

There were nearly 22 kids among the number of victims of the suspected gunman. Approximately 30 kids were at the centre when the gunman arrived around lunchtime, NDTV quoted district official Jidapa Boonsom as saying.

Na Klang police station superintendent Chakkraphat Wichitvaidya also told Thai Rath TV that the gunman was discharged from the police force back in 2021. The man had first shot four-five staff members, which included a teacher who was eight months pregnant.

"At first people thought it was fireworks," Jidapa stated.

Mass Shootings

Numerous social media posts showed sheets covering what might be the dead bodies of kids lying in pools of blood at the centre in the town of Uthai Sawan in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu.

Previously, cops had stated that a manhunt was underway to track down the shooter, and a government spokesman revealed that the prime minister had also alerted all agencies to catch the culprit.

Even though the gun ownership rate is fairly high in Thailand in comparison to some other nations in the region, and illegal weapons are common, mass shootings are a very rare occurrence in the country. Back in 2020, a soldier furious over a property deal gone sour had killed nearly 29 individuals and wounded nearly 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.

