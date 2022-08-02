All section
Lumpy Skin Disease Kills Over 1,400 Cattle In Gujarat; Govt Intensifies Vaccination

Image Credit- Aaj Tak, Gov.ac

The Logical Indian Crew

Lumpy Skin Disease Kills Over 1,400 Cattle In Gujarat; Govt Intensifies Vaccination

Gujarat,  2 Aug 2022 7:25 AM GMT

The government has imposed restrictions on cattle movement and organising cattle fairs in 14 affected districts, with a formal notification issued by the government on July 26.

The Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) is creating havoc among cattle in Gujarat, with at least 1,431 cows dying due to the deadly virus, which has now spread across 20 districts in the state.

The government has already vaccinated 8.17 lakh cattle against the virus and has formed a task force to contain the disease spread, and imposed restrictions on the movement of cattle in affected areas.

Current Situation In Various Districts

LSD has affected as many as 54,161 cattle in 1935 villages of 20 districts. The affected districts are Kutch, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Porbandar, Morbi, Surendranagar, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Banaskantha, Surat, Patan, Aravalli, Panchmahal, Mahisagar, Valsad and Mehsana. Kutch has been identified as one of the worst affected districts, reported The Indian Express.

Raghavji Patel, State Agriculture Minister, said the government has been giving treatment to these 54,161 cattle. He said he will visit Kutch on Thursday (August 4) to review the situation. He added that he has already visited other affected districts, including Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Junagadh and Rajkot.

Meanwhile, the government has imposed restrictions on cattle movement and organising cattle fairs in 14 affected districts, with a formal notification issued by the government on July 26.

What Is The Government Doing?

In a bid to provide appropriate guidance and advice to contain the crisis, a state-level task force under the leadership of Naresh Kelawala, vice-chancellor of Kamadhenu University, has been formed, reported Times Now.

The task force will comprise five members and will provide guidelines concerning vaccination and treatment of LSD.

Minister Patel said that in the last eight days, the government had received 21,026 calls on the free helpline number 1962 seeking guidance on the disease.

Patel informed that the government has a stock of more than 7 lakh doses. He said that apart from the 222 veterinary officials and 713 veterinary supervisors, they have also outsourced 332 veterinary doctors to control the spread of this disease.

Also Read: UP Govt To Spend Rs 3,000 Cr In Developing Healthcare Facilities, Free Service For 48 Hrs In Emergency Cases

Lumpy Skin Disease 
Cattle 
LSD 
Gujarat 

