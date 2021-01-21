UP: Lucknow Police Deploying AI Cameras To Capture Facial Expressions Of Women Under Threat

To combat cases of harassment of women, the Lucknow police are deploying facial recognition technology supported by security cameras that can read expressions of women in distress and alert the nearest police station even before they call the police helpline., NDTV reported.

The technology is believed to use artificial intelligence (AI) to read facial expressions of women and increase the safety of women in the city. The latest project will take place under the Uttar Pradesh government's Mission Shakti programme that was launched in October.

The police have identified 200 hotspots where the movement of women was maximum in the city and from where most of the complaints were received.

The police will initially install five AI-based cameras which will get activated after detecting facial expressions of women.

This idea by the Lucknow police, however, has not been received too well by experts.

Anupam Guha, Assistant Professor at the Centre for Policy Studies, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay said that the recording of facial expressions using security cameras could be wrong-headed and potentially harmful.

Many experts even claim that this could lead to unnecessary harassment by the police over-policing by the state machinery.

Another key concern raised by experts is whether the cameras are accessed by specific police officers or all police personnel. The police department has also not provided any clarity on the involvement of third parties that could further increase concerns over data privacy.

