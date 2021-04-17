UP: COVID Patient In Lucknow Calls State Government Helpline, Told To 'Go Die'

In an appalling case of apathy, a recorded conversation between a COVID patient in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and an official of the coronavirus command centre has raised concerns about the facility set up by the state to facilitate the treatment of patients and assist them.

Santosh Kumar Singh, along with his wife, got himself tested for COVID-19 on April 10. The couple decided to self-isolate after reporting symptoms of the virus.

On April 12, reports confirmed that the two were infected with the virus, reported India Today.

Relying on the UP government's claim that one phone call to the COVID-19 command centre can get help, Santosh Kumar Singh called the helpline. He received a callback at 8.14 am on April 15.

During the conversation, a representative of the command centre asks Singh if he has downloaded the home isolation app.

When Singh told her that he had not been informed about any app, the representative told him to "go die".

Singh has now written a letter to state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash informing them about the incident and demanding clarification.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in infections, the Lucknow district administration has listed 17 private hospitals where Covid patients can be treated.

