UP: COVID Patient In Lucknow Calls State Government Helpline, Told To 'Go Die'

A Coronavirus patient in Lucknow called the state government's coronavirus helpline only to be told by the official to "go die".

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   17 April 2021 5:13 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-04-17T10:44:01+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
UP: COVID Patient In Lucknow Calls State Government Helpline, Told To Go Die

Image Credit: ANI

In an appalling case of apathy, a recorded conversation between a COVID patient in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and an official of the coronavirus command centre has raised concerns about the facility set up by the state to facilitate the treatment of patients and assist them.

Santosh Kumar Singh, along with his wife, got himself tested for COVID-19 on April 10. The couple decided to self-isolate after reporting symptoms of the virus.

On April 12, reports confirmed that the two were infected with the virus, reported India Today.

Relying on the UP government's claim that one phone call to the COVID-19 command centre can get help, Santosh Kumar Singh called the helpline. He received a callback at 8.14 am on April 15.

During the conversation, a representative of the command centre asks Singh if he has downloaded the home isolation app.

When Singh told her that he had not been informed about any app, the representative told him to "go die".

Singh has now written a letter to state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash informing them about the incident and demanding clarification.

Meanwhile, amid a surge in infections, the Lucknow district administration has listed 17 private hospitals where Covid patients can be treated.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Govt Announces 35-Hr Curfew From 8 PM Today To Tackle Surge In COVID Cases

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Kishan Rao

Kishan Rao

contributor

He believes in the philosophy of it is not a race to win but to create his own track. He has his opinions and realizes that every day is a learning.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

