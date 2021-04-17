Uttar Pradesh Govt Announces 35-Hr Curfew From 8 PM Today To Tackle Surge In COVID Cases

Uttar Pradesh announced strict restrictions on April 16 to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state. The state government has announced a 35-hour curfew across the state, from 8 pm on Saturday till 7 am on Monday.

"Essential services, polling officials for the Panchayat polls, health and sanitation workers will be exempted from the curfew," read an order issued by Chief Secretary RK Tewari.

Those caught without a mask in Uttar Pradesh will now face a fine of up to ₹ 10,000. The state has also announced a Sunday lockdown to tackle rising COVID cases.

As per an order announced by CM Yogi Adityanath on Friday, people caught without a mask will be fined ₹ 1,000 the first time and ₹ 10,000 the next time, reported NDTV.

The Chief Minister also ordered a weekly lockdown in the state when only essential services and activities will be permitted. This will be a weekly feature, officials confirmed.

On April 15, the state had announced that schools will be closed till May 15 and also postponed state board exams amid the alarming surge in infections.

"Corona curfew to be effective from 8 pm to 7 am in all 10 districts with more than 2,000 active cases including Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Kanpur Nagar, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gorakhpur," the CM had tweeted on Thursday.

Cities including Lucknow, Varanasi and Prayagraj are among the worst affected in Uttar Pradesh

The state recorded its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 case on Friday with 27,426 infections.

Also Read: Five Bodies Cremated On One Pyre In Gujarat's Surat As Crematoriums Overburdened With Surge In COVID Deaths





