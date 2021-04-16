Trending

Five Bodies Cremated On One Pyre In Gujarat's Surat As Crematoriums Overburdened With Surge In COVID Deaths

Bulletins released by the municipal corporations of four major cities in Gujarat officially mention nearly 25 deaths every day, however, the actual figures are much higher.

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   16 April 2021 7:37 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-04-16T13:08:46+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credit: The Times Of India

At least five dead bodies were cremated on one makeshift pyre in Gujarat's Surat on Wednesday, April 14. The Surat crematorium has witnessed three such pyres to dispose of the corpses.

With rising fatalities due to the deadly virus, crematoriums in the country are overflowing with dead bodies.

Hospitals across the country claim that the bodies of patients who are dying of COVID are piling up at the mortuary faster than they can be cremated.

The number of bodies at the crematoriums are much higher than the government's official COVID-19 death toll, reported The Times Of India.

In Bharuch, nearly 260 COVID-19 patients have died and cremated since April 7. However, the Bharuch administration puts the official death toll at 36 since the pandemic began.

At Vadodara's Sir Sayajirao General Hospital, the biggest hospital in central Gujarat, at least 180 patients have succumbed to COVID in the last nine days. The number of fatalities at other hospitals is also very alarming.

The death toll in at least two government-run Vadodra hospitals is nearly 350 in one week. However, the government numbers put the death toll in Vadodra at 300 since the outbreak of the virus last year.

Also Read: "I Am COVID Positive, Still Attended Kumbh Mela": UP BJP MLA Defends Massive Crowds In Haridwar

