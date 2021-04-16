"I Am COVID Positive, Still Attended Kumbh Mela": UP BJP MLA Defends Massive Crowds In Haridwar

As Coronavirus cases spike across the country, attacking India's unprepared health infrastructure, the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand's Haridwar has received ire from across the world for violating all COVID-19 protocols.

While states are announcing strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, cases are spiralling in Haridwar as lakhs take a dip in the holy water completely disregarding safety protocols. The Maha Kumbh Mela is witnessing a footfall of lakhs of pilgrims every day amid the second wave of coronavirus in the country.

Defending the crowd and the massive religious congregation, UP BJP leader Sunil Bharala, in an interview with NDTV, said, "Kumbh ki aastha coronavirus see bhaut badi hai (faith of Kumbh is bigger than Coronavirus)."

In a shocking statement, the leader, on April 14, said that he attended the Kumbh Mela even though he had tested positive for Coronavirus.



"I went to Kumbh myself. I am COVID-19 positive."

"Dharma is above any corona guidelines".

- BJP Leader

The leader, who tested COVID positive on April 13, brazenly said that faith and religious beliefs are above all COVID norms and guidelines.



शुरुआती लक्षण दिखने पर आज मैंने Antigen कोरोना जांच करवाई। जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आयी है। मैंने अपने आप को आइसोलेट कर लिया है।

When asked about the massive crowds gathered for the religious congregation, the BJP leader said that the massive celebration is to ward off COVID and that "Ganga ma" will fight the virus. He also said that the Maha Kumbh cannot be compared to the Markaz as all protocols are being followed in Haridwar.

Any virus loves crowds. But it adores crowds that violate all safety protocols.



The grand celebration in the name of "faith" in Haridwar has worsened the ongoing health crisis in the country. The careless message sent by the state government of Uttarakhand which refuses to curtail the event has added to the collective irresponsibility of the public amid a pandemic.

Careless Spreading Of COVID- A Punishable Offence?

As per law, any disease is an 'injury', and whoever causes it 'intentionally' is liable both in criminal and civil law.

In case of the current health crisis, anyone violating safety norms like social distancing is injuring and harming the community.

The Indian Penal Code (IPC) prescribes severe punishment for any intensified form of spreading the disease. Section 271 of the IPC mentions: "Whoever malignantly does any act which is, and which he knows or has reason to believe to be, likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or both."

Section 278 says: "Whoever voluntarily vitiates the atmosphere in any place so as to make it noxious to the health of persons in general dwelling or carrying on business in the neighbourhood or passing along a public way, shall be punished with fine which may extend to Rs 500."

