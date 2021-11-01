All section
LPG Price Surge: Commercial Cylinder To Cost Rs 266 More Ahead Of Festive Season

Image Credits: Mint

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

LPG Price Surge: Commercial Cylinder To Cost Rs 266 More Ahead Of Festive Season

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

India,  1 Nov 2021 12:00 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Following the hike, a 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2,000.50 in Delhi, up from the earlier price of Rs 1,734. The price has also risen to Rs 1,950 in Mumbai, Rs 2073.50 in Kolkata, and Rs 2,133 in Chennai respectively. However, there is no increase in domestic LPG cylinders.

India's key oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday, November 1, raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used in commercial cylinders by Rs 266 per cylinder.

Following the hike, a 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2,000.50 in Delhi, up from the earlier price of Rs 1,734. However, there is no increase in domestic LPG cylinders, The Indian Express reported.

The price has also risen to Rs 1,950 in Mumbai, Rs 2,073.50 in Kolkata, and Rs 2,133 in Chennai respectively.

According to the available information on the Indian Oil Corporation's website, presently, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs Rs 899.50.

The OMCs sell 14.2 kg cylinders to domestic households at the prices prevalent in the open market, but the central government gives subsidies for 12 of these cylinders to each household every year with the help of a direct benefit transfer to their bank accounts.

Move Draws Flak On Social Media

The move has drawn massive criticism on social media as people believe it will likely affect business activities during the ongoing festive season. Restaurants, which were hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown, are likely to bear the maximum brunt by higher commercial LPG cylinder rates. Customers may also have to pay more for eating out or ordering food due to the hike as the restaurant sector may pass on the burden, India Today reported.



Experts tracking crude oil prices believe that domestic LPG cylinder prices could also see a steep rise soon due to prevailing global rates. In 2021, domestic LPG cylinder prices have been increased eight times.

Separately, prices of key auto fuels too hit fresh all-time highs on Monday, November 1, as both petrol and diesel prices surged to 35 paise per litre each in the national capital.

Also Read: Kerala School Comes With 'Happiness Curriculum' To Meet Mental, Emotional Needs Of Students


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
LPG price hike 
Commercial cylinder 
Domestic cylinders 
Oil Marketing Companies 

