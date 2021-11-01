LPG Price Surge: Commercial Cylinder To Cost Rs 266 More Ahead Of Festive Season

India's key oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Monday, November 1, raised the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) used in commercial cylinders by Rs 266 per cylinder.

Following the hike, a 19-kg commercial cylinder will now cost Rs 2,000.50 in Delhi, up from the earlier price of Rs 1,734. However, there is no increase in domestic LPG cylinders, The Indian Express reported.



The price has also risen to Rs 1,950 in Mumbai, Rs 2,073.50 in Kolkata, and Rs 2,133 in Chennai respectively.

LPG prices for commercial cylinders increased by Rs 266 from today onwards. Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Delhi will cost Rs 2000.50 from today onwards which was costing Rs 1734 earlier. No increase in domestic LPG cylinders. — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2021

According to the available information on the Indian Oil Corporation's website, presently, the price of a non-subsidised 14.2kg LPG cylinder in the national capital costs Rs 899.50.



The OMCs sell 14.2 kg cylinders to domestic households at the prices prevalent in the open market, but the central government gives subsidies for 12 of these cylinders to each household every year with the help of a direct benefit transfer to their bank accounts.

Move Draws Flak On Social Media

The move has drawn massive criticism on social media as people believe it will likely affect business activities during the ongoing festive season. Restaurants, which were hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown, are likely to bear the maximum brunt by higher commercial LPG cylinder rates. Customers may also have to pay more for eating out or ordering food due to the hike as the restaurant sector may pass on the burden, India Today reported.

BJP Gvt has launched an all-out attack on our people just before Diwali!



After increase in domestic LPG prices, Rs266 hike in commercial LPG will devastate our people.



With 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' starting Nov 14th, we will launch a mass agitation against exorbitant price rises. pic.twitter.com/CHXyHiycA4 — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) November 1, 2021

LPG Commercial cylinder price increased by ₹266, Fuel Price Hike continues without break - On occasion of Diwali, BJP leaving no stone unturned to ensure "Diwala" (bankruptcy) of Janta !!! Clearly not Acche Din but Diwala Din are here !! — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) November 1, 2021









Experts tracking crude oil prices believe that domestic LPG cylinder prices could also see a steep rise soon due to prevailing global rates. In 2021, domestic LPG cylinder prices have been increased eight times.



Separately, prices of key auto fuels too hit fresh all-time highs on Monday, November 1, as both petrol and diesel prices surged to 35 paise per litre each in the national capital.

