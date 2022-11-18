Fuelling Traceability! LPG Gas Cylinders To Soon Carry QR Codes

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders will soon carry scannable Quick Response (QR) codes to help regulate the domestic cylinders and prevent cases of theft, said Minister of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Harshdeep Singh Puri on November 16. The code-based tracking system would facilitate both the state and consumers to resolve issues of pilferage, tracing, and better inventory management of the cylinders. Announcing the initiative, the minister took to Twitter to state how the QR codes would help in 'fueling traceability.'

Tackling Issues With QR Code

Calling the initiative a 'remarkable innovation,' the minister tweeted that a QR code facility would be brought to the households with the codes either welded into the newer cylinders or pasted on the existing ones. When activated by scanning, the codes can resolve several issues such as "pilferage, tracking and tracing, and better inventory management of gas cylinders," added the minister.

The initiative was discussed during an event held in Uttar Pradesh to mark "World LPG Week 2022." During the event, Puri interacted with several officials and enquired about the idea's feasibility.

A remarkable innovation - this QR Code will be pasted on existing cylinders & welded on new ones - when activated it has the potential to resolve several existing issues of pilferage, tracking & tracing & better inventory management of gas cylinders.





The event also addressed issues such as affordable and clean energy, innovations in the LPG energy mix, progress toward the climate change fight, and so on. The QR codes were presented as one of the digital solutions for addressing a range of issues in the management of the cylinders. Appreciating the innovation, several netizens commented, "In Digital India, the government doesn't shy away from experimenting and tries hard to solve problems using technology." Several other users also commented that it would further require the implementation of stringent measures to tackle violations traced down through the QR code technology.

'Similar To Aadhar Card'

Drawing parallels to an Aadhaar card, Puri stated that the QR codes would facilitate bringing together multiple services within one system. It would straightforwardly help track the gas cylinders and enable an easier way to locate stolen cylinders. This would resolve the long-lying complaint of consumers that they receive one or two kg less gas in the LPG household cylinders delivered to their homes. However, this issue could not be dealt with earlier appropriately due to a lack of information regarding tracking the cylinder and identifying the manufacturers and delivery agents.

The QR stickers would systematically maintain records that would help the consumer stay informed about the cylinder, the safety measures, where it was bottled, and so on. Several media reports have suggested that the first batch of 20,000 QR code-attached LPG cylinders has been issued, and in the coming months, all 14.2 kg domestic cylinders will carry their unique code. A report by the Business World suggested that the ministry has set the goal of completing the project within three months so that customers can access it as soon as possible.

