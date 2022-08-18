Central Govt Says No Flats For Rohingyas In Delhi After Hardeep Singh Puri's Tweet Triggers Confusion

Just moments after a tweet from Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announcing security and homes for Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, the government seemed to contradict the announcement, stating that no such benefits have been put out for "Rohingya illegal foreigners".

Puri, while taking to his official Twitter handle, said: "Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India's refugee policy deliberately linking it to #CAA (CItizenship Amendment Act) will be disappointed. India respects & follows @UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed."

India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all #Rohingya #Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock @DelhiPolice protection. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/E5ShkHOxqE — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 17, 2022

Hardeep Singh Puri is the minister for Housing, Urban Affairs as well as Petroleum and Natural Gas. His posts were also followed by three from the Union Home Ministry, led by Amit Shah, who previously had labelled illegal immigrants "termites", reported NDTV.

Presently, India is not a signatory to the United Nations (UN) convention, which fights for refugee rights and nations' obligations to deliver them with protection.



Govt of Delhi proposed to shift the Rohingyas to a new location. MHA has directed the GNCTD to ensure that the Rohingya illegal foreigners will continue at the present location as MHA has already taken up the matter of their deportation with the concerned country through MEA. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022

Illegal foreigners are to be kept in Detention Centre till their deportation as per law. The Government of Delhi has not declared the present location as a Detention Centre. They have been directed to do the same immediately. — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) August 17, 2022

What's The Future For Rohingyas?



The settlement of Rohingya Muslims has been a polarising subject in the country, where prominent faces of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have been targeting them often to shore up votes from the majority of Hindus. Many leaders from Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also commented against them.



Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi-led government has attempted to send back members of the minority from mainly Buddhist Myanmar, hundreds of thousands of whom have escaped persecution and waves of violence in their homeland over the past years. Furthermore, Bangladesh has sheltered nearly a million Rohingya as well.

Earlier this year, approximately 1,100 Rohingya lived in the national capital and a further 17,000 elsewhere in India, numerous of them working as manual labourers, rickshaw pullers, and hawkers, as per the estimates from Rohingya rights activist Ali Johar.

