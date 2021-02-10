UP: Liquor Mafia Kills Constable, Injures Sub-Inspector During Raid In Kasganj

A police constable was killed and a sub-inspector (SI) was injured by goons in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj area on Tuesday, February 9. The incident took place when the police had conducted a raid in an illegal liquor factory.

The deceased constable has been identified as Devendra while the SI has been identified as Ashok Kumar, India Today reported.

As per reports, the liquor mafia had captured the police personnel, stripped them and thrashed them with weapons.

The police had deployed more officials after they were informed about the incident and a search operation was launched.

The two cops who were attacked by goons were found severely injured in a field in Nagla Dhimar village under Sidhpura police station and were taken to a nearby local hospital. Constable Devendra, however, succumbed to his injuries.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered treatment of SI Ashok Kumar and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for a family member of the deceased Constable.

"Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has instructed for strict action against those involved in the alleged hostage of police personnel in Kasganj. Action to be taken against the culprit under the National Security Act," the Chief Minister's Office said.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said that the chief minister is personally monitoring this case. "He has given orders to take strict action against the culprits," he said.

