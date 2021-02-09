Chhattisgarh: 18-Yr-Old Kidnapped, Trafficked 7 Times In 7 Months; Dies By Suicide

A heartwrenching case has been reported from Chhattisgarh where an 18-year-old girl was trafficked and sold seven times in seven months in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh last year before she died by suicide in the month of September.

According to media reports, police officials of three states—Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are involved in investigating the matter. Eight persons have been arrested in connection with the case.

The teenage girl was a resident of Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh and used to help her father in farming. However, she was taken to Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur for a job opportunity by one of her relatives, as reported by NDTV.



The publication reported that the girl was later abducted. The men behind the crime reached out to her parents, demanding ransom and threatened to kill her if they failed to pay the amount.

While interrogating two arrested persons who are reportedly distant relatives of the girl, it was revealed that they had brought the girl from her native state to Madhya Pradesh on the promise of securing her a job.

Senior police officer Sachin Sharma stated that the relatives had sold her for ₹20,000 to Kallu Raikwar, a local in Chhatarpur, seven months ago. It was also disclosed that Santosh Kushwah, a local from Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur was the last person to 'buy' the girl after paying ₹70,000.

Later, she was forcibly married to a Babloo Kushwah who is mentally challenged. The girl died by suicide in Lalitpur, last year.

