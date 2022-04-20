All section
Scientists Create Liquid Solar Energy System That Can Harness Electricity For 18 Years

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Others/World,  20 April 2022 6:34 AM GMT

The newly developed molecule system makes use of hydrogen, nitrogen and carbon. Once this solution comes in contact with sunlight, the atoms rearrange and change shape, transforming the molecule into an energy-rich isomer.

A team of scientists have come up with an innovative medium to store solar energy in a liquid format that will produce electricity on demand and store the energy for a staggering 18 years. According to a report in BGR, this breakthrough outcome has been in development for many years now. Back in 2017, researchers at Sweden's Chalmers University of Technology revealed a system that allowed solar energy storage named MOST (Molecular Solar Thermal system).

However, researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University have now created a more compact thermoelectric generator capable of reusing stored energy.

A Solution To Energy Crisis?

The newly developed molecule system makes use of hydrogen, nitrogen and carbon. Once this solution comes in contact with sunlight, the atoms rearrange and change shape, transforming the molecule into an energy-rich isomer. This entire reaction acts as a liquid solar energy storage solution.

Researchers could re-har harness the power by fusing the liquid solar energy storage solution with a thermoelectric generator -- an ultra-thin chip. The tech can be added to smartwatches and headphones to power them.

Until now, this groundbreaking technology has only been used to create small amounts of electricity. However, scientists believe the results are promising and can also allow them to change the system further to permit more energy to be extracted.

Research leader Kasper Moth-Poulsen, Professor at the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering at Chalmers, claimed that this is a radically new method of producing electricity from solar energy. It also now allows solar energy to be used to make electricity regardless of the season, weather, time of day, or even the geographical location.

Solar Energy 
Electricity 
solar power 

