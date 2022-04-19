India Provides Cheapest 1 GB Data Around The Globe- Here's How Other Counties Are Ranked

In spite of the increase in cell phone usage around the globe, the cost of mobile data still varies significantly from nation to nation. There is a 30,000 per cent difference between the lowest and the most expensive data prices. Widely renowned environmentalist Erik Solheim compared India's data cost and other nations and revealed that the data cost in India is very cheap compared to other countries.

In an infographic post on Twitter, Erik revealed that only USD 0.09 (around Rs7) is charged for 1 GB of mobile data in India, which is the cheapest data cost. Meanwhile, USD 0.11 is set for 1 GB of data in Israel, approximately Rs 8.19. Furthermore, the price of 1 GB of data in Canada and the US is USD 12.55 (roughly Rs 933) and USD 8 (roughly Rs 595), respectively.

In his post, Eric also showed the data cost of other countries as well. In Italy, the cost of data is USD 0.43 per GB (roughly Rs 32), and in Greece, 1 GB of data is around USD 12.06 (about Rs.897). Meanwhile, South Korea charges USD 10.94 (roughly Rs.814).

Top 5 Nations With The Cheapest 1 GB Data Costs

1. India – USD 0.09 (approx Rs 7)

2. Israel – USD 0.11 (approx Rs 8)

3. Kyrgyzstan – USD 0.21 (approx Rs 15)

4. Italy – USD 0.43 (approx Rs 32 )

5, Ukraine – USD 0.46 (approx Rs 34)

Furthermore, Botswana (USD 13.87), Yemen (USD 15.98) and Bolivia (USD 5) are a few more nations with the lowest 1 GB data costs around the globe.

Nations With The Costliest Mobile Data Charges

1. Malawi – USD 27.41 (roughly Rs 2,039)

2. Benin – USD 27.22 (roughly Rs 2,025)

3. Chad – USD 23.33 (roughly Rs 1,736)

Broadband Speed Increasing Continuously In India

As per the statistics published by Ookla's Speedtest Global Index, India was currently ranked 70th around the globe in June 2021 in terms of fixed broadband speed. India also recorded a growth in internet speed, taking the nation to 3rd spot in terms of mobile download speed and 122nd mobile speed. In June 2021, the country was ranked 70th in broadband speed.

